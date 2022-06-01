ENOSBURG FALLS — Sometimes all you need is a kind word to lift your spirits, and these days kind words can be hard to come by.
This is why the Enosburg JROTC classes, as part of their spring service learning project, rallied together to write over 70 “Kindness Notes'' which they then hung around the community. The notes are written on colored paper so they catch the eye and have sentences like “You are cherished” and “You’re so sweet, I’m surprised the ants haven’t carried you away.”
“They can just brighten someone’s day,” freshman Jacob Willey said. “It can give people the motivation to take the next step.”
Across town, the little notes fly from trees and telephone poles, spreading messages of love and positivity. The students said they knew their community well, and that if nothing else, they could try to give their neighbors a lift during tumultuous and stressful times.
“We just felt like, especially with COVID going around, debates between politics, and with everything going on in the world we figured everyone needed a little bit more kindness,” said senior Hannah Martel. “We just felt that, around our town, it would be beneficial to let people know that we see that, we care about them, and that they bring joy to the community. And we want to bring it to them, too.”
Enosburg JROTC students and instructor Robert Monette recognize that they need to be ahead of the game in protecting and serving their community.
So every spring, the students participate in service learning projects “on steroids,” which means they’re more proactive than reactive. Rather than volunteering to fill a recognized need such as an advertisement (a call they also always answer), the students instead work to study their community and collaborate to build projects that fill a need they see.
“Service learning really helps the students understand what they’re learning, how it involves different community members and why that’s important,” Monette said. “This gets kids to think about community service at a bigger scale and taking it into their own hands.”
Martel called the projects a “hard look” at the community to better understand the needs of the people around them, whether that was food, a conversation or a shoulder to lean on.
Willey agreed, saying he could see the needs of the people increasing as a result of isolation. He said the notes of kindness were well-received, and many community members thanked them for the happy words posted around town.
“It’s important to give them motivation in life,” Willey said. “The pandemic isn’t completely over and we’re still coming out of it … I think a little positivity is good to have.”
While Monette and Sgt. Luke Shippert gave their students the tools and know-how to succeed, it was the students who took total control and ownership of their project. Martel said they divided roles amongst themselves and hung the notes up anonymously last week.
Though some of the notes have now faded from the weather, the flickers of colored paper remain sweet reminders that the students are always trying to put their friends and families first.
“This is a way to take into consideration the things that need to be done in our community,” Martel said. “[This responsibility] is not about what people ask for. It’s about seeing and knowing what our community needs, and filling that.”
