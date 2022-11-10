ENOSBURG — Enosburg Initiative, a grassroots group of engaged citizens, will host a town meeting about public safety on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Residents are invited to discuss local crime prevention efforts with town officials and law enforcement. The facilitated conversation will especially emphasize what can be done about excessive speeding, theft and drug trafficking.
The event is scheduled to occur from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Enosburg Emergency Services Building. Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.