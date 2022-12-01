ENOSBURG — A group of concerned Enosburg residents say the town has gotten too dangerous, with drivers going miles over the speed limit, drugs being passed through town and general crimes on the rise.
The Enosburg Initiative, a group of Enosburg residents who want to make the town a better place to live through community events and discussion, called a town meeting on Nov. 30 to provide a place to talk about issues.
Suzanne Hull-Casavant, a member of the initiative, said the group wants the discussion to remain open and for the community to work together to solve these problems.
“The meeting is a result of an element of drug trading that has been going on in town, very blatantly,” Hull-Casavant said. “Excessive speeding, cars doing 360s on Main Street and levels of thievery that we haven’t previously seen to this level.”
The Enosburg Initiative wants locals to work with police to affect change.
“There’s the saying ‘the squeaky wheel gets the grease’ but we really feel there might be something we can do as a community to support law enforcement and law enforcement might guide us to some options,” Hull-Casavant said. “Let law enforcement know very clearly that Enosburg does not want to be complacent in these behaviors.”
The group knows the town is under police contract and that there is a limited supply of officers and funds, but she said the meeting got the ball rolling on discussion and solutions. By meeting, she said the groups that are antagonizing Enosburg know the town isn’t going to just roll over, letting drugs and crime run rampant.
Addressing speeding and walkability
On Wednesday night, residents brought up concerns about excessive speeding and the walkability of Enosburg. Some residents said they don’t feel safe walking along the road, and even on Main Street they have trouble crossing the street.
John Dasaro, Enosburg village manager, said plans are already in place to curb unsafe driving. After doing research and weighing pros and cons, the village has decided to install speed bumps on Orchard Street.
“They’re going to be our trial, and I’m sure if they work out everybody is going to want them on their street,” Dasaro said.
The bumps will be added this spring, when they won’t pose a problem to snow plows. The bumps will cost roughly $4,000 and will be put in and removed by village crew members.
For crosswalk safety, Dasaro said the village is working on grants to install more light-up signage so drivers are more aware of where crosswalks are and when to stop for pedestrians. Another light-up sign will be installed on Main Street in the spring, and the village is looking to install another by Bismarck Street.
In response to speeding and burnouts in town, Dasaro said cameras will be installed over the next few weeks and police will have access to the live feed. The camera feed will not be available to the public.
Addressing crime
Lt. Mark Lauer, Andre LaBier and Nate Valencor of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Lt. Jerry Partin of the Vermont State Police urged concerned residents to be involved in community policing by reporting any suspicious activity.
Residents should record as much helpful information as possible. The officers said that while any tips are welcome, oftentimes reports are lacking essential information or any useful information at all.
LaBier, who previously served as a school resource officer at Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax and as a U.S. Marshall, said they don’t have a problem differentiating fact from fiction or neighbors going after neighbors over personal problems. LaBier said he just uses common sense, and relies on his decades of experience in law enforcement.
Serving in Richford now, LaBier uses a network of locals to learn information, and keeps a record of any tips he hears. By using his network and checking out anything he finds strange, LaBier said he can utilize community policing and resources without turning his investigations into a witch hunt.
However, officers said that due process is still required even if the community thinks they have identified drug houses, dealers or suspicious behaviors. Partin said the sheriff's office cannot act without probable cause and reasonable suspicion. Even if there is a crime being committed, if it cannot be proved and witnesses are not willing to testify, criminals cannot be prosecuted and would not be found guilty.
Partin said he doesn’t blame anyone for not testifying against criminals, especially criminals in the drug trade, as groups are known to retaliate against witnesses by damaging property or directly against the witness.
The Enosburg Initiative group urged residents to contact police with non-emergency issues or reports by calling the sheriff’s office at 802-524-2166 or the Vermont State Police barracks at 802-524-5193. For emergency issues like an active break-in, 911 is still the number to call.
The next Enosburg Initiative meeting will be on Dec. 15 in person at the Enosburg village office and via Zoom. Anyone interested can get in touch with the group and get the exact meeting time at www.Facebook.com/EIVermont or by contacting Suzi Hull-Casavant at shullparent@yahoo.com.
