ENOSBURG FALLS — The Enosburg Historical Society received $21,980 in 40 donations over the past year to fix up the Village’s Historical Museum, enough to apply for a Vermont Department of Historic Preservation matching grant.
“We’ve been working on this pretty much since I came onboard,” Historical Society President Cindy Weed said. “It's so important to have a place to house the archives in Enosburg.”
Weed said she’s already in talks with local roofing and building contractors about bids for the project and said she intends to file a grant application by this weekend for the additional funds.
The project is slated to cost $50,000 and with the addition of $17,000 of bequeathed money from the Society’s Maintenance Fund, the project should be fully-funded.
A new roof and stronger eaves
The old freight station turned into the Enosburg Historical Museum in 2001, but was originally built in 1871 by the railroad. Until the 1950s, the station served as a supply stop where locals could pick up anything from lumber to grain, furniture, food and medicine.
“Everything travelled by freight for a while,” Weed said.
The train operated from the early 1870s to the mid 1950s, transporting goods and people from New York City and Boston up to Vermont and across the country, but with the invention of the automobile the need for trains gradually decreased, according to documents from the Enosburg Historical Society.
In the 1920s, the station would have seen five trains in a day, but by 1950 that number had decreased to one, and eventually, none.
The building is in need of a new roof and supports for the eaves, or the overhanging roof area built to protect the passengers as they waited for the train.
But the renovations cannot happen by just anyone in any way.
Historic renovations
The renovations to the building must not only restore the building’s features, but do so in an era-appropriate way.
For example, screws are too modern, Weed said, and nails must be used instead.
“You can’t put treated lumber or modern two-by-fours and no nail guns,” Weed said. “There have to be old-fashioned construction techniques...you can't have plywood showing...You have to build it like it was.”
The National Parks Service has eight standards for preserving a historic building, including:
Any changes to the property that have historical significance in their own right must be preserved
Techniques, features and craftsmanship that “characterizes” the property or were used when constructing it will be used when preserving the building
When the feature must be repaired or replaced, the replacement or treatment can be a modern one, but must match the old feature in design, color, composition and texture.
A community rallies
While the society was approaching their first $1,000 in donations last year, former town resident Glen Wright contacted Weed immediately with an offer: to personally match each community donation up to $5,000.
“Needless to say I was excited,” Weed told the Messenger in March. “We’re beyond thrilled to have received this generous gift. In these trying times, Glen’s call was an uplifting dose of fresh air.”
Wright previously told the Messenger that his father passed away in 1985, and his mother passed in 2018. His donation was in memory of them.
“My father owned an old creamery, right next to where the train station is,” Wright said. “The Enosburg Historical Society meant a lot to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.