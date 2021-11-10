ENOSBURG FALLS — Restored and returned to Lincoln Park, the Enosburg Doughboy will be rededicated on Veterans Day to honor the brave men and women who died in the U.S. Armed Forces.
An Enosburg Falls landmark, the doughboy has watched over downtown Main Street since its dedication 91 years ago. Originally sculpted by Ernest Moore Viquensey, the monument honors the 81 men from Enosburg Falls who served in World War I.
The statue needed a touch up, however, after his decades of standing in the wind and rain. The most glaring issue was a big slit in his copper foot, most likely caused by water damages over time, Cindy Weed, president of the Enosburg Historical Society, said.
Colchester’s East Coast Copper rose to the occasion to restore the statue to its former glory this August. The restoration business placed him on a new pedestal this August, and a new black fence was installed around the doughboy to complete his new look.
Funds for the restoration and fence were donated by various community organizations. A $5,000 grant from the Daughters of the American Revolution of Morrisville was also awarded to the Enosburg Historical Society.
The Enosburg Doughboy is one of two Viquensey doughboy sculptures installed in Vermont. Less than 150 remain across the country.
“I think the statue is significant on a national level and on a local level,” Weed said. “It's a nice statue and a rare statue, and I hope [the event] will bring some awareness to the statue and our community. And I’m personally glad the historical society was able to be involved and support it.”
After a veterans’ pancake breakfast is held from 8:30-10 a.m. at the American Legion on Depot Street, the annual Enosburg American Legion Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m.
The ceremony will include the Presentation of the Colors, the Laying of the Wreaths, performances of both the National Anthem and Taps and feature remarks from the Daughters of the American Revolution of Morrisville.
