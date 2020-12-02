ENOSBURG FALLS – While a pandemic guaranteed the holiday season would look differently in Enosburgh this year, locals will still have a chance to purchase wreathes for a worthy cause.
This weekend, the Enosburg Food Shelf is planning to offer “exquisite handmade decorated wreathes” for another year in a row, according to a social media post shared by the food shelf on Sunday.
Starting a 9 a.m., wreathes will be available for purchase at the food shelf, located on the lower level of the Enosburg Falls Masonic Lodge in the village’s downtown.
Wreathes will each be $20 and each purchase, per the Enosburg Food Shelf’s post, “supports a vital cog in our community and brightens your Christmas!”
“Come early,” the food shelf advised on Sunday, “don’t be disappointed!”
In the wake of COVID-19 and accompanying public health measures shuttering some businesses, food insecurity has climbed across the country and within Vermont.
Food shelves statewide have reported a surge in demand and U.S. Census Bureau data suggests hunger has surged by as much as 46 percent in the Green Mountain State.
