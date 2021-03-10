ENOSBURG FALLS — In addition to a $1 million village budget, voters in Enosburg Falls approved the borrowing of $282,000 for a repaving project in the village during Town Meeting Day voting on Tuesday.
In the village's election for trustee, incumbents Leonard Charron and Sam Vaillancourt gain another a three-year term. Charron received 43 votes and Vaillancourt 42.
All warrant articles passed, including $500 for holiday lighting, $500 for patriotic banners, $1,000 for the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation and $10,000 on the grand list for the purpose of upgrading sidewalks.
The funding in Article 2, for $282,000, will be used to repave Depot Street, a section of the north end of Pleasant Street, a section of the south end of Church Street, and a section of the east end of Missisquoi Street.
