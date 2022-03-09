ENOSBURG FALLS — Voters approved a Village budget of $679,613 on Tuesday night and re-elected each of their incumbent officers who all ran unopposed.
The increase is 18.72% up from last year, and former Village Manager John Elwell said the increase is largely due to a new position being created in the parks and recreation department.
The new position would likely oversee taking care of the parks in the Village as well as snow removal, hedge trimming and other town improvement projects.
“There are increasing expectations in the community,” Elwell told the Messenger. “This community has changed a lot, and it's a very different place than when I started here 17 years ago. We want to make sure people can depend on those expectations.”
Sandra Ferland, who was appointed mid-term to replace Cynthia Minor was reelected to a three-year term on the Board of Trustees and Eli Bagudza, who was appointed to fill Jesse Wood’s position, was reelected to a one-year term. Patrick Hayes was reelected as Village Moderator, and Andre Bealieau was reelected both to the positions of Treasurer and Village Clerk.
The Village is also still looking for a Village Manager to replace Elwell, who left the position several weeks ago, Beaulieu said. Candidates are being sought for a search committee to hire a new Village manager.
Resumes and applications for the position are due by April 1.
