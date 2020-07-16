ENOSBURG FALLS — Enosburg Falls Vital Village Master Plan was named Plan of the Year by the Vermont Planners Association.
Developed by a local steering committee and community planners, Mark Kane and Drew Pollak-Bruce of SE Group, the Enosburg Falls Vital Village Master Plan was created through a robust public engagement process, including numerous public forums, meetings and workshops. The plan includes engagement tools, graphic communications and photographic renderings that were produced at a high level of quality to encourage community members to focus on implementation.
The plan’s most significant aspect may be its Vital Village Story Map that uses technology provided by ESRI’s ArcGIS to distribute project information in an engaging and compelling on-line “story.”
Since the completion of this project, the former Vital Village Steering Committee has transitioned into an Implementation Committee to build on the branding and identity work that the Vital Village Master Plan development process started.
Through the implementation of the Vital Village Master Plan, Enosburg Falls is constructing and maintaining new amenities and facilities critical to promoting the Village as a desirable destination to live, work and play.
For 28 years, the Vermont Planners Association has recognized outstanding achievements in community planning in Vermont. Nominees come from all corners of the state and represent the best in local, regional and state planning by citizen and professional planners over the last year.
According to Meagan Tuttle, President of the Vermont Planners Association, “The Vermont Planners Association’s annual Planning Awards highlight the best in community plans and planning projects, as well as the important contributions of both citizen and professional planners to Vermont’s landscape and environment. Through this program, the Vermont Planners Association acknowledges the dedication and hard work of community members to advance important state, regional and local planning policies and priorities.”