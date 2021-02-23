ENOSBURG FALLS — Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday that Enosburg Falls will be one of 11 towns receiving plug-in electric vehicle charging stations within the next two years.
The rollout is part of The Department of Housing and Community Development Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Grant Program, which began in 2014 with funding from the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Scott says it’s all part of efforts to combat climate change and make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible.
“These new fast-charge stations will help more Vermonters drive electric by bringing EV technology to where Vermonters live, work and play. A highway corridor fast-charging network will also prepare Vermont for commercial travel and tourism as the transportation sector continues to electrify,” said Scott.
The stations provide up to 225 miles of range in 30 minutes. The governor noted that when these new stations are completed, nearly every Vermonter will be within 30 miles of a fast-charge station.
In 2020, the legislature appropriated $750,000 in funding to continue building out the network of DC fast charge stations on highway corridors.
“Combined with incentives offering $10,000 or more toward eligible EV purchases, now is a great time to make the switch,” said David Roberts, the Drive Electric Vermont coordinator.
Recent investments to bolster electric vehicle supply equipment has positioned Vermont as first in the nation for the number of EV charging stations per capita. According to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, there are currently 114 public charging stations per 100,000 people in the green mountain state. The number of registered EVs in Vermont rose from 943 in July, 2015 to 3,971 in July 2020.
"Adding amenities such as this makes Enosburg a more attractive place for visitors and residents," said town Director of Economic Development Sean Kio. "Personally we would have purchased an EV a few years ago if charging was more accessible."
The other towns receiving stations are Newport, St. Johnsbury, Johnson, South Hero, Springfield, Fair Haven, Wilmington, Ludlow, Randolph and Rutland.
