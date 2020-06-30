ENOSBURG FALLS -- The Vermont State Police (VSP) has reported that it charged an Enosburg Falls man Monday evening after being notified of a potential family disturbance.
Troopers were alerted to the disturbance around 5:05 p.m. and responded to the area. Subsequent investigation led state police to conclude Randall Ovitt, a 52-year-old resident of Enosburg Falls, had been the aggressor in an assault involving a family or household member.
Ovitt was taken into custody and transported to the VSP St. Albans Barracks for processing before being released on a flash citation to appear in Franklin County District Court the next day to answer to the charges of Assault and Unlawful Restraint.