ENOSBURG FALLS – To keep her classmates safe when getting back outside, one Enosburg Falls Elementary School student spearheaded the digging, paving and painting of a brand new crosswalk.
Several times a month, EFHS students travel down the Brownway River Trail to investigate bugs and plants, spend time in nature and experience the Missisquoi River. But to do so, they must cross a hairpin corner that wraps around the school, connecting two residential streets.
The turn can be dangerous if cars are going too quickly, especially for a group of elementary school students.
So last February, Cate Bennett, age 10, decided to stand up and say something. After what was likely a casserole dinner with her sisters and family, Katherine Bennett said her daughter, Cate, felt the need to talk about her class commute and question how safe her classmates really were walking across the street.
“As a former substitute, to cross this is harrowing,” Katherine said of the roadway. “This is a funky corner where you can’t see who’s coming either way. You have adults standing in the middle of the road and some kids running ahead, some coming behind.”
This Monday, after a weather-related delay from the Friday before, contractors from Mag’s Concrete (of St. Albans) poured a fresh cement sidewalk that slopes down in the middle where a new crosswalk will be painted before school starts on Wednesday. The crosswalk will have its own neon sign like the ones further up the road and be white in color.
The concrete sidewalk won’t be the only thing welcoming students to and from school, though. Students of all ages will first be greeted by Cate’s handprints, pressed gently into the soft cement. They are a signature, but also symbolic of her dedication to her school, her community and their connection with nature.
“This is great that they [students] are focused on their community…” said Village Manager John Dasaro. “This came right along with a lot of the projects we’re focusing on in town, and her project fit right in. She [Cate] did a great job getting this going and seeing it through.”
‘I want us to be safe’
After Cate suggested painting a new crosswalk off-hand, her family rallied behind her.
Grabbing her school computer, Cate emailed librarian Joanne Allen and began writing a proposal. Her teacher, Tonya Caswell, also backed her efforts, and helped Cate develop a presentation for the Village board of trustees and her class at school, Katharine said.
“She did fantastic,” said Abbey Miller, director of finance for the village. “The trustees were very receptive.”
“It was scary,” Bennett said of the meeting.
Bennett shared her proposal for a new crosswalk throughout this past year during morning announcements and alongside the Pledge of Allegiance. Within a day, she had dozens of signatures from classmates. Once presented to the board of trustees, the project hit the ground running.
“This is great to have the kids involved,” said Gary Denton, Village director of public works. “It’s really nice to have people involved. We need more people like her.”
School starts this Wednesday for Enosburg and for many schools. The pristine crosswalk will be ready for students’ sneakers by the ring of the bell with bright new paint and a very noticeable sign.
But Bennett said she isn’t stopping there. It’s her school and her classmates, and she said she wants the best for all of them.
“The tire swing has been down forever,” Bennett said. “I want to get a new thing there, or at least get a new tire swing.”
