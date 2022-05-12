ENOSBURG FALLS — Beginning June 6, John Dasaro will begin his tenure as the new manager of the Village of Enosburg Falls.
A county local, Dasaro was announced as the new manager on May 12, and brings two decades of telecommunications experience to the position. For ten of those years Dasaro worked as a technical operations supervisor, according to a release from the Village of Enosburg Falls. Dasaro also has a Bachelor’s in Business Management and is working toward his Master’s degree in the same field.
Dasaro is replacing Jon Elwell, who resigned from his position earlier this year.
