ENOSBURG FALLS — The Enosburg Business Association has been connecting businesses here with their community for nearly 40 years.
Shawna Lovelette is the EBA’s president. The Messenger asked Lovelette what the EBA does.
She said, “What doesn’t the EBA do?”
Basically, Lovelette said, the EBA promotes Enosburgh businesses.
Sometimes that means shared advertising, but Lovelette said “mostly we’re doing a lot of community civic things.”
The village’s weekend-long holiday festivities two weekends ago are an example of how the EBA connects local businesses to the broader community.
Peoples Trust Bank sponsored Old St. Nick’s appearance, while a silent stocking auction promoted businesses who participated in filling the stockings.
Lovelette said about 18 businesses participated.
“All those eighteen businesses that participated, obviously people are seeing their business name,” she said, publicizing each business.
“But at the same time, we raised $800 to go and be given to the Doughboy monument project,” working to restore the commemorative World War I statue in Lincoln Park.
“So we’re trying to help the community and promote the businesses at the same time.”
Enosburgh Eats is another example, the community’s annual food festival. The EBA organizes the event, bringing hundreds through the central village to sample local cuisine sponsored by local businesses.
The EBA partners with the local American Legion next spring to broaden Vermont Thunder’s presence in Enosburgh, where the veteran-honoring motorcycle ride traditionally ends. Lovelette said the EBA wants to keep “those people that are coming in, I mean hundreds of bikes ... here, eating at our local restaurants and things like that.
“I think the EBA, as much as it’s promoting business, is also trying to make Enosburgh better in those types of events, too.”
Lovelette said the EBA has 25-30 member businesses. And she said EBA members always reach out to new businesses — specifically, Sandy Ferland, who Lovelette said brings new businesses a welcome plant.
“I can always count on her to take care of that,” Lovelette said. “Before I even think about it, she’s on it.”
In the case of the recently opened — and already hopping — 242 Texas BBQ on Main Street, Lovelette said the EBA brought the business a thematically appropriate cactus.
The membership fee to join the EBA is a relatively measly $75. And Lovelette said she doesn’t believe the EBA has raised that fee in years.
“We just use that money to kind of build up through the year the things that we do.”
The EBA lists its members on the EBA website and the EBA’s Facebook page.
Locals informally organized the EBA in 1981.
As for Lovelette, she’s been its president for four years. She’s planning on stepping down in 2020, though she’ll remain part of the EBA’s leadership.
Lovelette said she would love to see broader attendance at EBA meetings. The group meets every Tuesday at 8 a.m.
When it comes to membership, though, she said she expects Ferland will continue being first on the scene with plants — and the EBA will continue connecting the dots between small-town business and small-town community.