Veterans at the Enosburg American Legion saved a steam engine that provided the first electricity to Enosburg homes from being scrapped for parts.
The steam engine was made in Erie, Pennsylvania and is believed to date back to the late 1800’s or early 1900’s. Due to the extra electric capacity of the engine the decision was made to use the extra capacity to service a few homes around the Kendall industrial factory.
A larger steam engine was eventually purchased, and the smaller steam engine was believed to become a backup energy supply in case of emergencies according to town lore.
After the Kendall Factory closed in the 1960’s a Milton furniture store owner named Raymond Dolan bought the steam engine in an auction and began restoring it. Eventually, he lost interest in the engine, 10 years later he would trade the engine with his friend Gael Boardman.
Eventually Gael’s widow Judy wanted the engine to return to the village of Enosburg. The American Legion is now working with local groups to find an appropriate location for the engine to be able to tell its story as a piece of history of Enosburg village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.