ENOSBURG — Enosburg’s American Legion, Post 42, is looking for veterans and first responders for a downtown banner program.
Dean Scott from Legion said the group is looking to replace the current 18 banners that are on the nine posts on Depot Street.
The banners have photos of a person that served in the United States Armed Forces or as a first responder in law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical response.
The Legion is looking to swap out the current banners for some fresh faces, to honor more hometown heroes.
Scott said for interested participants, the Legion would like a photo with the person in uniform so they can be easily recognized for their service and branch.
The program costs $125, and the banners will have one person on each side with the photo printed and stitched onto the canvas to protect it from the elements.
“The other ones, we’ll be taking them down at the end of April, and we’ll put the new ones up on the first of May,” Scott said. “And they are there for a year.”
After a year on the posts, the two sides of the banners will be separated and given to the person nominated or the people who nominated them if the person is not able to receive the banner.
Scott said depending on how many applicants they receive, they might be able to create more banners and place them on more posts around Enosburg.
Interested people can contact the Enosburg American Legion at 802-933-4142, or stop in at 108 Depot St. in Enosburg.
