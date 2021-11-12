ENOSBURG FALLS — As the sunlight shone down through the trees and onto the many American flags in the crowd, the shadows danced also with the marching boots of uniformed students.
Eyes forward, heel to toe with heads held high, the Enosburg Jr. ROTC ranks in formation ushered in the annual Enosburg Village Veteran’s Day celebration on Thursday. The students marched in time with shoulders back and gaze on the horizon as the audience watched in solemn respect.
Battalion commander Hannah Martel strode alongside them in a uniform, tight, blond bun and with a severe gaze — clearly the revered leader of her classmates. For Martel and her classmates, the day has special meaning.
“Veteran’s day is a really important day to my family,” Martel told the Messenger. “On Veteran’s Day, we all come together and we talk about why they served. (It’s about) showing your appreciation for all they gave up.”
In the center backdrop of the occasion stood the Enosburg doughboy mid-stride with a refurbished copper foot. It’s restoration was a collaboration between the East Coast Copper Company, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Enosburg Historical Society. It was returned to its post in August.
The 91st dedication of the doughboy to the veterans of Enosburg this year fell on an auspicious day: the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the tomb of the unknown soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
“For the first time in 100 years, the public in Arlington can actually bring wreaths and flowers to the base of the tomb of the unknown soldier,” said Dan Cunningham, commander of the Enosburg Falls American Legion.
A gargantuan American flag billowed over Main Street from the top rung of an Enosburg fire engine on Thursday as many proud veterans in their hats and regalia returned to Lincoln Park to salute the doughboy sculpture.
Veterans, families, students and friends gathered in the chilly morning to honor the military service of the veterans of Enosburg and the sacrifices they made for their country. Elementary school students brought with them American flags and homemade “thank you” projects all themed red, white and blue to hoist into the air.
Hands were placed over hearts, and some didn’t come down until the end of the ceremony. Hats were removed and heads bowed out of respect or in prayer as the sacred tradition of service was demonstrated by the Enosburg Color Guard and the Jr. ROTC of Enosburg Falls Middle and High School. Members of the public service — including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department — watched in reverence from afar.
Local songbird and Enosburg high school student Leah Gervais took to the microphone to sing the National Anthem, a rendition both haunting and exhilarating at the same time. In the late fall chill, audience members wrapped their arms around one another as Gervais’ “Star Spangled Banner” echoed in the park.
Cunningham spoke about the 26th infantry division in France, a group of Vermont soldiers who raised enough money to repair a destroyed church hit by indirect fire in France. The church was rebuilt in 1929.
It was courage in times like that, he said, that exemplified the honor and grit of the American military.
“Their lives were more difficult than anything most of us can imagine,” Cunningham said. “So it’s altogether fitting that we remember and honor them and ensure that we, their descendants, keep up and maintain the monuments they left for us.”
