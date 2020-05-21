Additional outdoor safety tips

The Department of Health is encouraging everyone to enjoy the warm weather by getting outside, but does offer the following tips for keeping safe:

Wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, even on cloudy days. Protect yourself with a hat with a wide brim, sunglasses and long-sleeves and pants when you can.

Always wear a life jacket for boating and water sports. Use extra caution if you get in the water — temperatures are still cold.

Check yourself for ticks after you go outside! Use an EPA-registered insect repellent on skin and treat clothes with permethrin. Be Tick Smart!

Keep away from wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats, fox, and woodchucks that can carry rabies. Call the Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES if you see an animal that you think needs help or is acting suspicious.

Never leave children, people with disabilities, older adults, or pets in parked vehicles. Look Before You Lock!

Keep food safe during your BBQs and picnics. Clean, Separate, Cook & Chill!

Additional COVID-19 tips:

If you’re doing strenuous outdoor activity and can maintain a good distance from others, you do not need a face covering.

If you are wearing a face covering and experience trouble breathing, remove the covering immediately. Call 9-1-1 if the breathing trouble may be shortness of breath.

Wash your hands frequently. Use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

For more safety tips: healthvermont.gov/summer-safety-tips

Stay informed of weather forecasts and advisories: weather.gov/btv/

Learn more about hot weather and health impacts: healthvermont.gov/climate/heat

Get more information about COVID-19: healthvermont.gov/covid19