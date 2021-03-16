WHEELOCK -- A weekend getaway to the Northeast Kingdom will be both scenic and serene with this cabin in Wheelock.
The property has 10 acres of land for nearby hiking, and the Kingdom Trails and Burke Mountain are close by for additional options. After getting some exercise, you can easily visit one of the three Vermont breweries that are just a short drive away.
The inside of the cabin is set up for lounging, but it will be hard not to spend most of your time just outside. During the day, you can soak up the sun and enjoy the stunning views of the Green Mountains from the spacious deck. At night, you can stare at the stars or relax next to the fire pit -- wood for which is provided by the host.
About
- Cost: $135 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 4 beds in 3 bedrooms can accommodate 8 guests
- Bathrooms: 1.5
Amenities
- Bed linens, extra pillows and blankets
- Washer and dryer, hangers, and an iron
- Cable TV
- Wi-Fi
- Dedicated workspace
- Oven, stove, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, dishes and silverware, and pots and pans
