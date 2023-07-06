FRANKLIN COUNTY — As the green energy sector grows in Vermont, new jobs and career opportunities are flourishing.
That’s the message David Justice and Jeff Nerney are working to push with Energy Works, a two-week program from Vermont Adult Learning (VAL) that looks to prepare Vermonters for a career in the green energy sector.
Justice, VAL’s associate director and Nerney, Energy Works’ project coordinator, presented the program Wednesday to the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership, during their monthly meeting.
Energy Works combines entry-level training in weatherization and heat pump installation techniques. Each program has a 50/50 balance of in-the-classroom learning and workshop implementation for participants to get a well-rounded understanding of weatherization, Justice said.
Program activities include learning the history and importance of the weatherization trade and getting hands-on training with tools that are used in the field, such as a cellulose machine.
Started in the fall of 2021, the program has already run 14 of their two-week training programs, with a 95% completion rate for participants, Justice said.
Upon completion of the program, students receive a $500 stipend and are invited to participate in a “soft interview” in front of a panel of employers from the green energy sector. There have already been a few hires directly from these panels, Justice said.
“I think you can’t overstate the extent to which there are career ladder opportunities within this field. If you look at the program managers at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO), they all started years ago as general workers doing the hands-on weatherization work in people’s homes,” said Eric Peterson, regional director of VAL for Franklin and Grand Isle counties, at the Wednesday meeting.
During the meeting’s Q&A session, Matthew LeFleur, community liaison and development director of Alburgh Family Clubhouse, questioned VAL’s ability to make Energy Works’ curriculum accessible and understandable to each participant, regardless of education level or learning style.
“Is there a way, with the group that you’re trying to target, is there a way to make that [curriculum] easier to understand?” LeFleur asked.
Justice said the program is working to provide a varied set of ways for students to learn, combining different types of training for those with different learning styles.
“That’s what we’re looking at right now; diversifying our marketing materials with video, with audio spots, with imagery. We’re hiring professional photographers and videographers to create more understandable, relatable and exciting messages for various populations,” Justice said.
Joe Halko, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services director of community relations, used the Q&A session to ask if VAL is working to promote Energy Works to local youth.
“We’re not looking solely for people that are ready to start working tomorrow. This is an industry that is growing. There is just as much of an interest in us planting seeds for youth, people in middle school and early high school to start thinking about this as a career path,” Justice said.
With the next Energy Works program coming up at the end of July in St. Johnsbury, and recruitment for the September program in Rutland beginning soon, Justice and Nerney ended their presentation by asking fellow meeting goers to get the word out to their own organizations.
“We could use help as we expand this program…your help with introducing us to employers in weatherization and heat pump so we can talk to them about the program and a little bit more deeply about the curriculum, and also solicit their input,” Justice said.
