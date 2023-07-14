ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City Council approved the charter of a Climate and Energy Advisory Committee during its July meeting held Monday night.
The new advisory group — tasked with developing city projects able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy efficiency — was initially pushed forward by local residents back in February.
Since then, city officials worked on drafting a committee charter in line with those created by Vermont towns with their own energy-focused groups, and Council approved the latest document in July after reviewing the first draft last month..
Purpose of group
The primary task of the new city energy advisory and climate committee is to “develop an initial Climate Action Plan” and pitch the plan’s related projects to City Council for consideration.
With the charter approved, a few local residents were already ready to get moving Monday night. Mary Harbaugh – one of the three residents who initially pushed for the committee – said that she’d like to get started on a federal grant application that could pay for building efficiency improvements.
She said she had previously reached out to public works director Marty Manahan to get an idea of what was needed to improve energy efficiency at the city garage, and if the city was interested, the committee could apply for federal grant dollars to get the process moving on updating the building.
“If we’re going to jump on it, we have to jump,” Harbaugh said.
City Council, however, has yet to approve any applicants to the board, as councilors had expected to make those determinations next month. In the meantime, Mayor Tim Smith said city staff could get started on the work if there were worries about hitting a federal deadline.
He tasked finance director Sarah Macy to start the conversation by having her prepare a report on the city’s energy use, which would be brought to the group at a later date.
Residents Jim Stiles and Beebe Potter also spoke briefly Monday night in favor of the council's decision. The residents – together with Harbaugh – had been the initial proponents of the group, speaking up back in February to get the idea off the ground.
During the February meeting, Stiles said he had been a member of energy committees in Montpelier and Newport, Mass. and he wanted to continue the work in St. Albans, especially in climate adaptation.
Potter said the institutionalizing group outside of a planning commission would help interested residents organize and coordinate climate-focused projects.
While considering the charter, Smith asked the group if they were looking to use mandates to push forward climate advocacy. As such initiatives had eliminated gas-powered lawn equipment in Burlington, he said he favored having the group use education as its primary tool instead of asking for mandated changes.
The group agreed with the direction.
Those interested in joining the group can find details and an online copy of the application at the City of St. Albans website – stalbansvt.com. To serve on the committee, the completed document needs to be submitted by Monday, July 31, to Kristen Smith at: k.smith@stalbansvt.com or sent to: City of St. Albans, 100 North Main Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.
