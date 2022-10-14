Fourteen Vermont 4-H'ers with their two chaperones participated in the 2022 National 4-H Dairy Conference, held in Madison, Wisconsin, Oct. 2-5. Front row (left to right): Cindy Kayhart, Vergennes (chaperone); Sadie Ellner, Morristown; Morgan White, Whiting; Brailey Livingston, New Haven; Emma Seward, East Wallingford. Middle row: Joey Ferris, Braintree; Lincoln Michaud, East Hardwick; Philip Livingston, New Haven (chaperone); Erica Goodhue, Fairfield; Isabella Wilbur, Orwell; Michael Plouffe, Bridport. Back row: Dylan Slack, Bethel; Mason Livingston, New Haven; Andrew Lester, North Ferrisburgh; Haley Michaud, East Hardwick; Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon.