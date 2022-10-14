MADISON — Emma Goodhue of Fairfield was one of 14 Vermont 4-H'ers to attend the 2022 National 4-H Dairy Conference.
The 4-H'ers were among 200 4-H dairy members, ages 15-18, from more than 30 states and Canadian provinces selected to attend this year's conference.
Held in conjunction with the World Dairy Exposition in Madison, the event was held Oct. 2-5. The Vermont delegation extended their stay by a few extra days to spend time more at the expo to visit the exhibits and watch the dairy show competitions.
Representing the state were Erica Goodhue, Fairfield; Sadie Ellner, Morristown; Joey Ferris, Braintree; Brailey and Mason Livingston, New Haven; Andrew Lester, North Ferrisburgh; Haley and Lincoln Michaud, East Hardwick; Michael Plouffe, Bridport; Emma Seward, East Wallingford; Dylan Slack, Bethel; Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon; Morgan White, Whiting; and Isabella Wilbur, Orwell.
Chaperones were Cindy Kayhart, Vergennes, and Philip Livingston, New Haven.
Throughout the week, the 4-H'ers toured several agricultural enterprises including ABS Global, Hoard's Dairyman Magazine and its registered Guernsey farm, the National Dairy Shrine Museum and Jones Dairy, a centuries-old food company that produces sausages and other breakfast meats.
Crave Brothers Farm, a 1,200-head dairy operation in Waterloo, Wisconsin, hosted the delegates for a farm tour, career fair, tailgate party and old-fashioned barn dance.
The conference also provided an opportunity to network with other 4-H'ers passionate about dairy; look into career options in dairy production, processing and marketing; and learn about the dairy industry from leading experts.
In addition, participants took part in a dairy skill-a-thon and explored the science of dairy foods and ways to be a strong advocate for the dairy industry.
Selection for this national opportunity was based on a number of factors including outstanding dairy project record books, participation in local and state 4-H dairy events and overall excellence in the 4-H dairy project. Delegates also had to be enrolled in the dairy project for a minimum of three years.
Funding was provided in part by the State 4-H Foundation, the Vermont Dairy Industry, United Ag and Turf, Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement, county 4-H foundations and several other Vermont businesses and individuals.
To learn more about this and other 4-H dairy events, contact Wendy Sorrell, University of Vermont Extension 4-H livestock educator, at wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.
