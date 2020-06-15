MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday his state of emergency related to COVID-19 would be extended at least until July in order to continue managing Vermont’s gradual reopening.
During his Monday address, Scott announced he’d have his emergency order extended to July 15, calling it his “vehicle or mechanism” for the series of orders for reopening Vermont’s economy after it was shuttered in March in order to mitigate COVID-19’s spread.
“To continue to manage this reality, the fact is that the state of emergency must remain in place,” Scott said. “Remember, the state of emergency is a vehicle or mechanism to do all the things we need to do to manage our response.”
After state modeling projected COVID-19’s spread in Vermont as having peaked in late April, Scott has used his emergency orders to “slowly turn the spigot” and allow different sectors of Vermont’s economy to reopen under strict public health guidelines.
While the reopening came with fears of COVID-19 resurging and news has spread of a relatively large outbreak of COVID-19 within Chittenden County, Vermont has largely avoided some of the dramatic spikes in COVID-19 observed elsewhere in the U.S.
According to health officials, the amount of Vermonters testing positive for COVID-19 amid wider scale testing largely remained below 2 percent, and officials reported last week that COVID-19’s spread in Vermont was still well within the state’s “guardrails” for reopening amid the pandemic.
The state also appeared to largely be in control of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Winooski, though the state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, warned against referring to the outbreak in the “past tense” as state and local officials continue managing the disease’s spread.
“It’s way too early, knowing the incubation period of the virus and the number of people who were involved to just put in a check mark and move on,” Levine said. “We really do need to keep up ongoing surveillance and working with that population.”
As of Monday’s update from the Scott administration, health officials reported there being 83 cases of COVID-19 related to an outbreak in the Winooski area, with a few cases attributed to Winooski’s outbreak located in Burlington and a handful of other Chittenden County communities.
The state has yet to publicly announce which communities, outside of Winooski and Burlington, were affected by the outbreak.
Levine reported Monday that a hospitalization initially attributed to the Winooski outbreak wasn’t actually related to the outbreak, meaning there were still no known hospitalizations due to the Chittenden County outbreak first observed in Winooski two weeks ago.
Only about 17 percent of those who were diagnosed with COVID-19 due to the outbreak in Winooski displayed symptoms of the respiratory disease, a fact Levine said could probably be at least partially attributed to the fact so many of the active cases of COVID-19 connected to Winooski were children.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a highly contagious coronavirus first observed in 2019. While most of those infected with COVID-19 will display only mild symptoms, the disease can develop as a severe or even life-threatening illness in some cases.
Since the disease was first found in Vermont in March, more than 1,100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 within Vermont and, of those, 912 are believed to have recovered, according to state’s health department.
The health department has attributed 55 deaths in Vermont to complications of COVID-19.
There have been 102 known cases of COVID-19 diagnosed within Franklin County since March, and five have died due to complications of the disease.
Only eight cases of COVID-19 – and no deaths – have been reported in nearby Grand Isle County, with every town except Alburgh reporting a positive case of the disease.
Scott said further turns of the proverbial spigot would likely follow in the coming weeks after another small turn was announced Monday, with officials announcing outdoor campgrounds would be able to open to full capacity during his press conference Monday.
Officials also hinted that a plan for allowing limited visitations to Vermont’s long-term care facilities could come as soon as Wednesday.
“If we get everything open the right way and continue to test and trace to find outbreaks, we won’t have to retreat, which will be better for the economy and our quality of life in the long term,” Scott said.