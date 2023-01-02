ST. ALBANS — Elsie Claire Raymo, born at Northwestern Medical Center, is the first baby of 2023 in Vermont.
Danielle Lareau and Jordan Raymo welcomed Elsie into their family on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Danielle and Jordan, who live in Franklin, were happy to meet their newest child – who was born at 2:42 a.m., a healthy 6 pounds, 14 ounces, measuring 19 inches long.
The New Year’s baby joins her sister who was very eager to meet her.
As the first baby born at NMC in 2023, Elsie was presented a gift basket containing a Vermont Teddy Bear, soft blankets, artwork, treats for mom and dad as well as gift certificates for gas, groceries and a local restaurant for a night out, or home delivery.
The NMC family would like to wish the family a happy and healthy New Year!
