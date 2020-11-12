ST. ALBANS — The Eloquent Page has joined a nationwide campaign by independent booksellers to call attention to the threat posed by the combination of Amazon and COVID-19.
According to the American Booksellers Association, twenty percent of independent bookstores are in danger of closing.
To draw attention to their plight, the ABA has launched the Boxed Out campaign. A social media campaign began last week.
“When these independent bookstores close Covid will be listed as the cause of death, but the pre-existing condition for many may be listed as Amazon. The brown boxes that have become ubiquitous in building lobbies and on porches are ‘boxing out’ bookstores and other small businesses all across the country, resulting in the loss of local jobs, local sales tax, community, and support,” the ABA said in a written statement.
“People may not realize the cost and consequences of ‘convenience’ shopping until it’s too late. More than one indie bookstore a week has closed since the Covid-19 crisis began. At the same time, a report forecasts that Amazon will generate $10 billion in revenue on October 13 and 14 during its Prime Day promotion. Connecting these dots, it’s clear to see convenience has a cost and a consequence. Closed indie bookstores represent the loss of local jobs and local tax dollars; the loss of community centers; and the loss of opportunities for readers to discover books and connect with other readers in a meaningful face-to-face way,” said Allison K Hill, CEO of ABA.
An August survey by the Small Business Survey found that 26 percent of small business owners say they won’t survive the next three months without additional funding. Close to 20 percent said they wouldn’t make it an additional four to six months.
Money spent in local businesses circulates through the local economy as those businesses, in turn, pay their own employees and vendors. In the case of booksellers the 2019 Civic Economics study found that 28 percent of the revenue received by local bookstores went immediately back into the local economy, compared to 4 percent for Amazon.
