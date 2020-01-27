ST. ALBANS CITY – When asked about whether the first ever Eloquent Ogre gaming convention was a success, organizer Erik Stumpf’s reply was immediate.
“Yes,” the Frozen Ogre co-owner said.
According to Stumpf, who organized the event with the Eloquent Page’s Donna Howard, more than 100 people passed through St. Albans City Hall Saturday for the gaming convention’s first day, numbers Stumpf said he felt were strong for a first-time event.
Saturday brought a different kind of success, though, for the Frozen Ogre co-owner and Eloquent Ogre organizer.
“People made connections today that will last beyond this convention,” Stumpf said. “We had people who live three houses apart, who never met each other but loved miniature painting and board games, who will now get together.”
Throughout the day, attendees filed between different board games and table-top games hosted by members of the region’s gaming community, ranging from classics like Dungeons and Dragons to newcomers like the Kickstarter-sourced Rising Sun.
Vendors, ranging from area jewelers and an Essex-based anime and manga seller to the Groennfell Meadery that recently moved to the St. Albans Town Industrial Park, crowded the entryway to city hall’s auditorium and the space immediately before the auditorium’s stage. Near the day’s end, more established vendors were joined by a local boy who, for the first time, operated his own table and sold trading card singles under the name K Games Magic Singles.
Even into the convention’s closing hours, after several vendors had left and organizers began packing up, a handful of tables remained fully staffed by prospective gamers as board games continued into the night.
According to Stumpf, virtually every game hosted throughout the day found enough interested attendees to play.
“People tried new things they never heard of,” Stumpf said. “People were open to new things and had a really good time.”
Howard shared much of Stumpf’s positivity about the day’s events.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Howard said late Saturday morning. “It’s people coming together and interacting with one another, meeting people they haven’t seen before, getting together and trading war stories.”
Attendee Gregory Besso of Enosburgh told the Messenger the convention filled a gap of sorts in Franklin County’s gaming community, agreeing that the day allowed members of the community to build connections they might not had been able to otherwise.
“I think a convention like this is a great way to get to know each other and play a few games,” Besso said. “Outside of Burlington, there isn’t a whole lot of opportunities.”
Asked about whether he would attend another Eloquent Ogre mini-convention, Besso immediately answered, “Absolutely, I would.”
According to Stumpf, he and Howard hope to bring the convention back again next year.
It was still too early for Stumpf to say exactly what a follow-up convention would look like, though he said he would hope to have better organized some of the card games listed on the Eloquent Ogre’s agenda and, maybe more importantly, “have even more people come” to the convention.
Still, he said he felt positive about the Eloquent Ogre’s first outing.
“I thank everybody for coming out today and having fun,” Stumpf said. “Hopefully we’ll do it again.”