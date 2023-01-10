ST. ALBANS — The Eloquent Gamer Game Day is returning to St. Albans this February.
The event, now in its third year after a pandemic break, will feature a line-up of board and card games that people can come and check out for a Saturday afternoon at St. Albans City Hall. Organizer Donna Howard launched the event – partnering with the former Frozen Ogre – back in 2019 to connect local gamers and give beginners a look into what board games can do.
This year’s event schedule is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
“We’re doing it a little more informally this year,” Howard said. “People can show up and pay at the door. We already have a couple people committed to doing (strategic) war games.”
Now that the pandemic is unofficially over, Howard is looking forward to more people coming to check out the event. In past years, attendance had been stunted by pandemic concerns so close to the winter season when COVID-19 numbers spiked.
This year, she’s hoping people will be more open to a day of gaming. Multiple tables will be set up with games set up so people can check them out at their leisure, or join a random group while at play.
Attendees can also bring some of their own games for groups to play, which happened at last year’s event.
Crokinole, for example, had been brought to St. Albans City Hall by Dave Goodwin, who often plays board games as a hobby.
“For me, [playing board games] is a social thing,” Goodwin said last year. “Board games are designed to be played by people. To sit across the table with friends eating pizza or drinking a beer, it’s hard to replace.”
Howard is also actively looking for people who would like to run role-playing or card games. Last year, she also incorporated vendors into the mix, but she’s not sure what the interest may be from attendees.
Either way, there will be plenty of things to do for both board game beginners and those with a few more dice rolls under their belts.
“It’s a chance to get out and an opportunity to do something in the middle of the cold winter,” Howard said.
Tickets are $10 each, and they can be purchased at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.