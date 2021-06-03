Elle Purrier has just announced an official sponsorship with Cabot Cheese.
In the announcement, on Facebook, Purrier says,”I look forward to sharing more about their delicious cheese and the dairy industry in the future!”
Here are 3 facts about Elle and Cabot:
Elle and Jamie
Ellie and Jamie St. Pierre married in September, 2020. Jamie says Elle is, "The love of my life, my best friend, and the girl of my dreams.”
In fact, Jamie is the one who holds Ellie’s milk in the video that she recently posted to her Facebook page.
Jamie’s family are the owners of Pleasant Valley Farms, a family owned and operated farm in Berkshire that uses renewable energy to provide the freshest, highest quality and tastiest vegetables, herbs and fruits grown with organic methods.
“My family’s farm has been working with Cabot for many years. Now I am excited to announce that I will continue my relationship with them as an official sponsor,” says Elle.
Elle can sometimes run up to 20 miles a day
Purrier was an NCAA Champion while she was at the University of New Hampshire.
Growing up on a dairy farm in Vermont, she says she developed the work ethic that has made her one of the premiere distance runners in America.
Her coach Mark Coogan says that she runs 60 to 70 miles a week depending on the time of year. Coogan himself was a olympic marathoner who ran the first sub 4-minute miler in the State of Massachusetts
“She’s not one to complain,” Coogan says. “And she’s not scared of doing hard work.”
But Elle also enjoys her downtime too. In April she told The Messenger’s Ruthie Laroche, “You have all this hard training and running is not going to pay off unless you take your rest as equally important.”
Cabot Cheese opened with the Cabot Village Creamery in 1893
Cabot is a 1200+ farm dairy cooperative with members in New England and upstate New York. In addition to their all natural, award-winning cheeses they also produce a variety 14 flavored cheddars.
The original plant had an investment of $3,700 in total, which was paid by 94 farmers in proportion to the number of cattle which each owned.
Since then, it has grown to 231 employees and has operations in Waterbury as well as a new plant in Portland, Maine.
Judging by the photo, Elle is a big fan of the Farmhouse Reserve Cheddar. On Cabot's website they describe it as, "A bold and creamy Lactose-Free Extra Sharp Cheddar with a Northeast Bite!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.