Elite Gems Cheer in St. Albans is looking for participants from prekindergarten to 8th grade who are interested in cheerleading. 

Elite Gems Cheer is open to anyone in the Franklin County area. Please refer to the organizations website for more information about costs and schedules and sign up by August 27th in order to participate.

Those with questions about the program are encouraged to email the organization. Registration will need to be completed on the organization's website.

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

