The United States Federal Government has authorized the Vermont State Government to provide temporary food assistance to students who would normally receive free or reduced priced meals at school.
The benefits, known as Pandemic EBT or P-EBT, are based on students learning models from March to June 2021.
Students will receive a full benefit of $119.35 for a remote learning month. For hybrid learners the benefit is $38.19 in March, $37.51 in April, $33.52 in May and 30.69 in June, and applies to applicable months of hybrid learning.
Students will also receive a summer benefit of $375 if they are enrolled in a school offering school meal programs and eligible to receive free or reduced school meals.
Students who were enrolled in June 2021 but have not yet applied for free or reduced priced school meals can still get the summer benefit by submitting a school meals application by August 16, 2021. Students who graduated in June can also get this benefit. Parents, guardians and other advocates for students should contact the students school to learn how to apply.
$20.4 million in benefits will be issued to 26,343 Vermont households for 39,551 students for the time period between March and August 2021.
