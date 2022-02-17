ST. ALBANS — An electric aviation company in South Burlington, BETA Technologies, is eyeing the old Energizer battery plant in St. Albans to test and produce its aircraft batteries.
BETA COO Blain Newton mentioned the company’s consideration of St. Albans during a Senate Transportation Committee meeting held Feb. 10.
“We’re evaluating a battery testing facility in St. Albans,” Newton said. “We’ve been recruited by New York State for that at the airport in Plattsburgh, but if we can leverage that existing Energizer facility for what it was built for in the first place, that’s awesome.”
BETA Technologies, which produces electric aircraft, hasn’t officially made its decision about the move, but Newton said it could lead to hundreds of new jobs in St. Albans.
The aviation company currently employs 350 people with 90% of its employees living in Vermont. Its headquarters is located near Burlington International Airport in South Burlington, and Newton said the company expects to grow and build new facilities in the near future.
For example, earlier this month, the company went forward with some of those expansion plans after filing an amendment to its Act 250 land use permit to build a $122 million aircraft manufacturing facility on 50 acres south of Burlington International Airport.
It is expected to produce 250 to 400 electric aircraft annually.
The company also has locations in Willison, Vt., Plattsburgh, N.Y. and Springfield, Ohio. Newton said CEO Kyle Clark is dedicated to growing BETA in Vermont, which is due to the regulatory guidance the state has provided to the company as it researches and develops its line of electric airplanes.
Places like St. Albans can also provide strong workforces and check the right boxes for logistics, thanks to Interstate 89. Part of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation’s work to bring the company into Franklin County has been to highlight such strengths, FCIDC executive director Tim Smith said.
“There is a lot of enthusiasm for this tech. They appear to have a great story, assuming it does take, it'll be a significant impact for Vermont. … and it would definitely be an opportunity for Franklin County,” Smith told the Messenger.
Brendan Deso, Town of St. Albans selectboard chair, said he had the opportunity to tour BETA’s South Burlington facility with Sen. Corey Parent (R-St. Albans) and Smith. While BETA is considering St. Albans, Deso told the Messenger the town faces direct competition from Plattsburgh, which will most likely weigh on the final decision.
“The State of New York and the City of Plattsburgh put together that offer immediately because they have a little bit more liquidity in their grant funding. And in order to match that offer, BETA is going to have to go through the [VEGI] application and hope that a couple of other grants come through in order for [Vermont] to even come close to matching anything from New York,” Deso said.
BETA Technologies is currently applying for a Vermont Employment Growth Incentive (VEGI). According to a pre-application estimates, it could lower the company’s Vermont tax bill by $978,357 over five years if it creates at least 60 jobs in the same time period.
The application for the government program could be decided as early as March 3. BETA’s decision on where the company will land is expected to be delivered afterward.
Deso said he was impressed to hear BETA pays interns $23 to $25 per hour.
“Who knows what they’ll be paying the folks actually running the battery operation then?” he said. “That would be a big, big splash for the labor market.”
The former 200,000 square-foot Energizer plant closed in September 2013 after Energizer Holdings shut it down due to a global reconstruction plan. Empty for years afterwards, Peerless Clothing and Main Street Graphics are now leasing the building. Deso said it was his understanding BETA’s potential arrival would not disrupt those agreements.
“We have seen ships built in St. Albans Bay, and when that was phased out the railroad took over. Now we’ve potentially got an electric aircraft company,” he said.
Smith said BETA is specifically looking at one of the facilities at the plant that allows for battery testing. While BETA would not create the same kind of batteries as Energizer, the available dry room could help drive the company’s decision towards St. Albans.
Managing Editor Bridget Higdon contributed reporting.
