FRANKLIN COUNTY — The November election has wrapped up. Now, it’s time to look at the data
During the campaign season, most candidates aren’t always sure how voters will react to their ideas, and without local polling data, they’re mostly flying blind.
Election results, however, are a different story altogether. They provide snapshots of sentiment each year, and with enough data, you can pull apart the major trends and evolution of political leanings in the county.
With that goal in mind, we’ve identified four political major trends in Franklin County by taking a deep dive into voting data to better understand how the political conversation changed this past November.
North vs. South
The red and blue political divide between Franklin County’s north and south isn’t anything new for political watchers, but the geographic trend solidified in the last decade, according to election results.
The reasons are pretty simple. Chittenden County has been a hotspot for population growth, and as the housing market continues to tighten, newcomers to the state will often look for cheaper options. Typically, that’s been in the southern parts of Franklin County.
Those north near the border, however, have seen much smaller population gains.
How does that translate into politics? Basically, newcomers tend to have higher educational attainment rates. They tend to be younger. They vote for Democrats in much higher numbers.
That doesn’t mean that Franklin County will suddenly become as blue as Chittenden County anytime soon. The change has been gradual, and it will most likely be closer to 20 years before there’s any major demographic shift, prompted by the decline of the Baby Boomers.
Until then, there’s some interesting patterns to take into account when looking at the north/south political divide of Franklin County. Not every candidate is equal, but you can usually guess how successful they’ll be in different parts of the county depending on where they sit on the political spectrum.
Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate and Richford vote for Republicans almost 100% of the time. The majority of voters in Swanton, Sheldon and Enosburgh approve of Republicans like H. Brooke Paige, who ran for state treasurer, state auditor and secretary of state, but they largely chose Sen. Peter Welch over Gerald “Deploy” Malloy for U.S. Senate.
In comparison, the southern towns of Franklin County largely rejected most Republican statewide candidates, but they did agree with Joe Benning over progressive David Zuckerman for lieutenant governor.
And of course, it seems like almost everyone voted for Gov. Phil Scott.
Most conservative? Most liberal?
The most conservative town in Franklin County, hands-down, is Highgate. Even when compared to other conservative towns, its voters tend to give the highest percentage of votes to the most conservative candidates.
In comparison, the most liberal town is Montgomery. As a small liberal town, Montgomery tends to buck the rural/urban divide trend that lies at the heart of today’s politics due to its unique economy and population mix.
Other liberal strongholds are Fletcher and St. Albans City.
St. Albans Town is also worth mentioning here. Time and time again, the number of votes cast for Democratic candidates is usually the same or greater in the town than in the city, but due to cultural and demographic differences, conservative candidates often have the upper hand.
To put it simply, older homeowners outside city limits tend to outvote their younger liberal counterparts to give the town’s overall winning edge to conservative candidates.
Understanding that generational difference makes a lot of sense when you take a look at the messaging of Democrats and Republicans in the last campaign season. In the last election, Republicans led policy discussions by highlighting the need to lower property taxes to keep older voters from moving out of the state, couching it in the context of a larger affordability crisis.
Democrats largely chose a more inclusive approach to encourage their voters to come out to the polls.
‘Being local’ is big, especially for Republicans
Since most local Republican candidates used their introductions to highlight the decades they’ve lived in Franklin County, it’s worth noting how important it is for local candidates – especially Republicans – to play up their loyalty to the area.
Because as the data shows, it wins elections.
In 2020, Carolyn Branagan, from Georgia, outran Beth Pearce by a 22-point margin in Franklin County when she ran for state treasurer. In the statewide race, Pearce stomped Branagan, grabbing the win by a 24-point margin.
That’s a more than 40-point difference in voting results. In politics, that’s an impossible gap to cross.
Similarly in 2022, Bob Norris announced no platform or policy goals during his campaign for the county's state senator, but as a longtime resident, representative and former sheriff for 20 years, he was elected without much trouble.
Democratic candidates, however, have largely taken a different approach when it comes to talking about their connection to northwest Vermont. As voting data shows, such information doesn’t have the same impact on who Democratic voters would like to see take office.
For example, during Branagan’s treasurer race in 2020, St. Albans City, Montgomery and Fletcher aligned more closely with the rest of the state to choose Pearce to win. Residents in the three towns also chose Norris's Democratic rival, Pam McCarthy, in larger numbers.
Such voting results leave the local Democratic party in something of a rut. To be able to grab additional Republican voters, they need to field candidates from Franklin County to garner the same support, which leaves little room in the current political system for any newcomers looking to engage as elected officials.
If the county moves left and more people move in, that could change, but for now, there’s not much chance for a Democrat to win countywide races if they haven’t spent decades in Vermont to gain the benefits of local recognition from voters.
The Trump effect
It’s hard to talk about politics these days without bringing up Donald Trump. His election and the subsequent political fallout from his years in office has had sizable effects on the voting public.
For one, it’s largely hardened Franklin County’s core of Democratic voters against Republican candidates. While Vermont Republicans will often work to differentiate themselves from the former president, Democratic voters don’t always buy it, especially when the Vermont GOP still actively benefits from votes cast by those who root for Trump’s ideologies.
Consequently, local voter results for Democratic candidates have consistently been higher since 2016. That’s not to say that there isn’t some leeway from centrists, who still jump back and forth, but the core group of Democratic voters aren’t going to shift toward a statewide Republican candidate anytime soon – unless they’ve gained the popularity of Gov. Phil Scott.
The same could be argued for core Republican voters, but there’s a marked difference in the longitudinal data that show that many of those who typically vote for Republicans locally don’t mind voting for Democratic candidates for statewide offices, and they’re more flexible when choosing candidates. Consequently, the variables behind Trump’s effect on them are mostly likely more complex.
Trump flipped a lot of working class voters when he came onto the scene in 2016 for a lot of different reasons, and years later, there’s still ripple effects from that moment weighing on voters' minds as they consider the interplay between national, state and local political messages.
In the U.S. Representative race for example, Liam Madden’s performance in the northern part of Franklin County was a pretty strong one for a dark horse candidate, and in conservative Highgate, he won with a 19-point margin over the statewide winner, Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint.
The voting data on the race, however, strangely echo Trump’s 2020 performance in Franklin County. Madden won and lost the same towns as Trump, and despite having different platforms, the two candidates had residents casting votes in similar numbers and ratios.
This could be due to Madden and Trump both being outsiders from standard political circles, or Madden’s results could be a reaction to Balint’s progressivism, but such striking similarities in turnout is a clue that some voters in Franklin County saw an idea they liked from both candidates.
In summation
Taking all these variables into account, there’s definitely some interesting discussions playing out in Franklin County politics.
The county’s north and south dynamic means that many of the county’s voters live in or along the political border between two parties, and Highgate and Montgomery stand out as the polar extremes of the two political ideologies.
Meanwhile, Republicans rarely vote for people who haven’t lived in Franklin County for decades, and they don’t always see Trump’s influence as inherently negative while they watch Chittenden County’s overflow impact the county’s culture and development.
On the other hand, Democratic voters run from any candidate playing up Trump-style politics, and they often push for more progressive ideologies of inclusion as something of a reaction against his term in office, choosing to stick with Democratic candidates over any other.
How that cultural mix will evolve remains to be seen, but as the data shows, it most likely will continue to cause friction as the county’s political ideologies collide.
