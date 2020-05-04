ST. ALBANS TOWN – A Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) staff member working within a unit where seven inmates recently tested positive for COVID-19 has also tested positive for the respiratory disease.
According to the Dept. of Corrections (DOC), the staff member was the only member of the St. Albans prison’s 154-person staff to test positive for COVID-19 following a second round of prison-wide testing conducted in late April.
Seventeen members of the staff had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and were sent home to self-isolate, meaning the positive test confirmed by the department this weekend brings the total number of NWSCF staff members testing positive for COVID-19 to 18.
Forty-five inmates have also tested positive for COVID-19 in what has been one of the largest outbreaks of the disease within Vermont, representing almost half of all known cases of COVID-19 within Franklin County.
Last week, the department announced a second round of testing had confirmed seven inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, adding to the 38 inmates who tested positive previously.
According to DOC, the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 worked in the unit where those seven inmates had been confined after contact tracing within NWSCF concluded those seven inmates had potentially been exposed to the 38 other inmates who originally tested positive for COVID-19.
Most of those inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 had been moved to the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury, which had been set up by DOC to be used as a quarantine site for inmates who tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19.
According to the department, 23 of the 38 inmates who originally tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolated at the St. Johnsbury facility have since twice tested negative for COVID-19 and have been returned to NWSCF.
Eleven of those inmates who tested positive during DOC’s initial round of testing remain in NECC alongside the seven inmates who tested positive for the virus in late April.
Another four have been released.
In a Monday statement, DOC’s interim commissioner James Baker heralded the results of the second round of testing, where only seven of NWSCF’s remaining 155-person population and only one member of the 154-person staff, as a sign DOC’s response to COVID-19 had been successful in containing the prison’s outbreak.
“To go from 38 positive inmate tests to seven, and from 17 positive staff tests to 1 at this facility speaks to the extraordinary efforts of the officers, medical staff, planning teams and the people working tirelessly throughout the department to mitigate the spread of this virus,” Baker said.
“It is too early to fully understand the data we are receiving on test results, but early indications are that the unprecedented infrastructure built to manage the pandemic is showing success,” Baker added later in DOC’s statement.
“Vermont DOC has demonstrated that the development and refining of protocols based on the evolving science is bringing positive results,” he continued. “I am thankful for the cooperation of the Vermont Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and the incredible work of the staff at the DOC.”
During a press conference on Monday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine cited the facility as a place where testing and contact tracing had been used to successfully contain an outbreak.
After three staff and an inmate tested positive for COVID-19, the state tested all staff and inmates at the facility. Using those results, the state’s epidemiology team tracked the contacts of those who tested positive, enabling inmates and staff who were unlikely to have had contact with someone who tested positive to be separated from those who were more likely to have had contact, Baker previously explained.
“We were able to keep things very isolated,” Levine said.
Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith concurred, saying the facility had been able to isolate those who may have come into contact with someone with COVID-19 and prevent its spread throughout the entire facility.
Messenger editor Michelle Monroe contributed to this report.