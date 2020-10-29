HIGHGATE — When Diane Davis was diagnosed with breast cancer nine years ago, she had some idea what to expect because both of her older sisters had already battled the disease.
Three cousins also had breast cancer, with one surviving breast cancer only to die of lung cancer.
Now, Diane’s daughter Tina is being treated for breast cancer. A niece has also battled the disease.
Eight women in the family have had breast cancer, all on her mother’s side of the family, Davis said.
Genetic testing showed the women do not have the BRCA (BReast CAncer) gene, explained Davis’s sister, Rita Lamarche. Speaking with staff at the Breast Care Center in Burlington, “my question to them was: why is it so prevalent in our family?” she said.
Lamarche said the genetic counselor explained that even absent the BRCA gene, they could still be genetically disposed toward breast cancer, with their genes more likely to suffer the mutation that causes cancer if exposed to environmental causes. It’s similar to the way heart disease or diabetes runs in families.
Lamarche was diagnosed with cancer 25 years ago, and said she isn’t terribly comfortable talking about it, but will if someone asks, especially if they’re experiencing cancer themselves.
“When you’re first diagnosed, you go through stages,” Lamarche said. “You’re sad, then you get really angry, then you say enough with that self-pitying.”
Each of the sisters responded differently to their diagnosis, Lamarche said. She wanted to know everything she could and found attending support groups and hearing the experiences of other women helped more than talking about her own experiences.
“Some people need to talk about it,” Lamarche said. “I’m more the opposite.”
Still, there is a benefit in having sisters who have been through the same thing. “We have each other as support,” Lamarche said. “I’m really not in this alone. There’s a whole bunch of us together.”
Davis said the experience has brought the women in the family closer together. “Even the younger generations, they’re all very close,” she said.
“We’re a close knit family anyway,” she added. “Everybody steps up to the plate when it hits close to home.”
Because she’s not inclined to talk about her own experiences, Lamarche said she prefers to offer practical assistance when someone is diagnosed, such as a ride to treatment, a delivery of a home-cooked meal or help with household chores.
Both Lamarche and Davis had both radiation and chemotherapy. Both women commented on how much treatments have changed.
“It’s not fun to be on chemo,” Davis said. “You never get back to feeling the way you did before you had chemo.”
Her daughter does not have to have chemotherapy.
Lamarche was diagnosed 25 years ago. Treatments are not as extreme as they were then, she said. When she was diagnosed, she was told a reoccurrence was likely because she was so young. But so far it hasn’t happened. Nor have any of the other women in the family had breast cancer return.
If the cancer does return, Lamarche said she would be confident of surviving it because of how much treatments have progressed and how targeted they’ve become to different types of breast cancer.
The sisters agreed that, in Lamarche’s words, “your thought process has a lot to do with how you go through it.”
“If you believe that you’re going to beat it, then you’ll beat it,” Davis said. “You’ve got to stay positive.”
“You do break down, and you do say ‘why,’” she said. “Then you get mad and then you fight.”
When she was first diagnosed, Lamarche said she thought “why is it happening to me? I’m too busy. I don’t have time for this.”
She was so busy doing things, she didn’t take time to enjoy the things she was doing.
Cancer changed that for her. “It’s a different perspective on your life,” Lamarche said.
Asked what advice they had for other women, Davis emphasized the importance of mammograms. The location of her tumor meant she couldn’t have found through a self-exam. “I would never have found it if not for the mammogram,” she said. “It’s very important.”
“Speak up for yourself,” Lamarche said.
She advised women to advocate for themselves, especially if they have family members with breast cancer and are concerned about their own risk. Her daughter receives a three-dimensional mammogram annually and an ultrasound six months after that because she has advocated for herself, according to Lamarche.
“It’s important for people to know there is life after it and you do get through it,” Lamarche said.
She did have one final piece of advice: “Eat chocolate cake every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.