FAIRFAX — A new eight-unit housing development has been proposed for a seven-acre lot off of Blarney Street in Fairfax.
The Fairfax Development Review Board met last Tuesday night and unanimously approved the project. The site is currently home to a 60-foot right-of-way, or land that can be used for highway purposes.
While the proposed development would have eight dwelling units, the engineers for the project, O’Leary-Burke Civil Associates, said there is a master plan for approximately three phases, during which more units will be added.
The DRB declared the project a major subdivision, giving the applicants the ability to expand in five years if they desire to do so.
Shawn Cunningham, project manager for O’Leary Burke, and Nic Cunningham, developer for the engineering firm, were present at the Tuesday meeting.
According to their proposal, the houses will have wells and will likely be serviced by a force main to the public sewer system. The Cunninghams also said the project is not subject to Act 250 review, and that the planned development will have a homeowners association and a road association.
In the proposed plan, Blarney Street, the location of the development’s entrance, will be widened to 18 feet.
A local who lives on Blarney Street, Chris Rogers, asked the Cunninghams about road maintenance with the project, how far the new road would go into his yard and about other concerns like flooding, garbage cans and wastewater issues.
The Cunninghams told Rogers they will do as minimal an invasion of the property as possible.
Zoning administrator Amber Soter told Rogers that while Fairfax’s garbage management is contracted town wide, with a waiver, the garbage company will travel down a proposed 18-foot wide private gravel road for the development.
Fellow meeting-goer Christine Rogers asked the presenters about possible impacts on the area’s archaeologically sensitive spots, which limit certain projects near the development area.
Shawn Cunningham told Rogers there is no jurisdiction for the found artifacts because of the nature of the development project, and that any artifacts found near the proposed development were minimal.
The Cunninghams were asked by the board to meet with Fairfax fire chief Micah Genzlinger to discuss roads, turnarounds and other dimensions related to the project.
The board also discussed creating a new right-of-way near the development that connects to the recreational park in Fairfax for foot traffic and connecting different paths.
Alternative DRB member Hunter Gomez moved to accept the sketch plan and go onto preliminary planning when ready. The board voted unanimously to pass the motion, moving the planned site into the next stages of development.
