Efficiency Vermont will start helping Vermonters learn about electric vehicles due to a new law that was passed in the statehouse last year.
Act 151 will allow a portion of the Energy Efficiency Charge found on every Vermonters electric bill which funds Efficiency Vermont's budget to fund greenhouse gas emission reduction programs.
The law is a three year pilot program that will redirect existing funds for transportation and home heating programs into the new initiative.
The program plans to work within the current budget from the state and will not increase the EEC that appears on Vermonter's electric bills.
Features of the program will include reaching out to vermonters about the benefits of electric vehicles for the environmentally and financially and working with auto dealers to strengthen the supply chain and understand how electric vehicles work.
Efficiency Vermont expects to launch these programs in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.