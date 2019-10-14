ST. ALBANS — It takes one conversation to understand why Efficiency Vermont named Tyson Moulton its 2019 Energy Champion.
Moulton is the director of facilities here at Northwestern Medical Center, in which capacity he’s helped the hospital save about $60,000 in annual energy costs, according to Efficiency Vermont.
Moulton is a member of NMC’s Continuous Energy Improvement Committee. The committee’s members include NMC’s facilities supervisor, facilities master electrician, IT operations manager and construction project manager, the hospital’s Efficiency Vermont account manager as well as an Efficiency Vermont engineer, NMC’s Vermont Gas account manager and the hospital’s controls contractor from Temperature Controls of Vermont, the company behind NMC’s automated building controls system.
Each person at the table represents a key component of the hospital’s energy usage. For example, Moulton described NMC’s automated building controls system as “the backbone that drives all of the logic around how our air-handlers operate, our -chillers, stuff like that.” That means “a lot of times we’re talking about programming changes” for greater energy efficiency.
The committee created a formal charter in June 2018, outlining its focus — as Moulton put it, “constantly looking for ... energy conservation measures to measure and verify that what we’re doing is reducing the [hospital’s] energy consumption and to communicate that.”
Moulton said the committee specifically eyes projects that have no more than a three-year payback, but also offer a long-term expense cut for the hospital.
The committee wants NMC to achieve the Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification. That means the hospital’s facilities would have to be more energy efficiency than 75 percent of nationwide buildings, according to the EPA, a determination the EPA makes by calculating total kilo-BTUs per square foot.
“I think what has made us stand out is that we’re not just doing the projects,” Moulton said. “We’re building the framework to make sure that we are ... doing the best value projects, and that we are looking at things more holistically.”
That means looking beyond, say, a simple lighting retrofit. For example, considering Efficiency Vermont incentives during a new construction project.
“We’re doing it with a more global goal,” Moulton said.
And Moulton said he believes NMC is unique in doing so. He cited conversations with Efficiency Vermont and with CX Associates, a Burlington-based engineering firm with which NMC consults.
“I always do the temperature check of ... ‘What are other people doing,’ especially when we’re talking about measurement and verification and that baseline work,” Moulton said. “And what they always say is, ‘People aren’t doing this. You guys are out in front.’”
Those engineers said other organizations aren’t measuring and verifying results in the way NMC is because “they aren’t seeing the value” in doing so, Moulton said.
But he said the value seems clear for NMC.
Take, for example, the committee’s curiosity about NMC’s natural gas usage. Moulton said the committee wondered about how NMC stages its various boilers with differing capacities.
Moulton said, “We’re really good at staging our boilers, figuring out what complement of boilers we need to run in certain environmental conditions ... But what we don’t know is how should we be staging our boilers for efficiency.”
Efficiency Vermont built the hospital a predictive model to answer that question. The model considered outdoor air and indoor environmental conditions, comparing those with NMC’s usage history and then cross-referencing that history with weather data to determine the hospital’s ideal natural gas usage.
The next step is determining whether NMC uses more or less than that ideal, and then identifying factors contributing to the hospital’s gas usage.
“You can start to make decisions not just on, ‘Are we meeting the capacity of the hospital,’ but now we can say, ‘Are we meeting the capacity of the hospital with the most efficient complement of boilers,’” Moulton said.
“Low-hanging fruit,” or simpler initiatives, are no less beneficial.
Here’s an example. NMC has an in-construction daylight harvesting project for waiting rooms and the hospital’s spaces putting photo sensors in an area that receives significant sunlight. The lights in this area activate based on the amount of sensed sunlight.
The daylight harvesting project saves NMC an estimated $750 a year, which might not sound like a huge figure.
But consider this: the project only cost $1,000 upfront. NMC’s savings will more than cover the project cost after two years.
Another example: re-insulating steam piping cost NMC about $4,800 after Vermont Gas incentives — but that saves the hospital an estimated $4,000 per year.
Now NMC considers how the options for mechanical, lighting and envelope systems — insulation and exterior walls, for example — affect its overall energy usage goals in planning construction projects.
“We can make good, value-based decisions about which direction we’re going to go, from an energy standpoint,” Moulton said.
“We can all dream up these really expensive, cutting-edge systems that would save energy, but it goes back to that value proposition of ‘We could do that, but how much energy is that actually going to save. Is it something that is going to have that payback that we’re looking for.’”
Moulton’s bachelor’s degree is in ecological design.
“The environmental stewardship has always been important to me,” he said. “But I’m also a numbers guy, and so financial sustainability is also really important to me.”
On these projects, Moulton said, “We get to make good common-sense financial decisions while making good environmental decisions. It gives me so much pleasure when those two combine.”
But he said the benefits of that combination, smart financial and environmental decisions, haven’t been as well publicized as the potential costs of environmentally responsible energy sources.
“The cheapest, easiest way to lower your energy needs from the grid, or your natural gas, or your heating fuel needs, is not through more of whatever that is,” Moulton said. “It’s through using less.”
Moulton said there’s a reason there aren’t solar panels on the hospital, despite the fact that he himself researches the cost to install solar panels every couple years: it’s a projected seven-year payback.
“I’m thinking about this list of initiatives I have that I’m fairly certain I could do for a three-year payback,” he said, “and I’m thinking, ‘Why am I going to produce more energy, at a seven-year payback, when I can just reduce?’”
Efficiency Vermont is a non-profit, regulated utility solely directed at improving the energy efficiency of Vermont residences and businesses, funded by a tiny portion of every state utility bill.
Moulton said NMC’s efforts have Efficiency Vermont excited.
“I think a lot of their customers ... don’t have the passion for it that we do,” he said.
But what’s not to be passionate about?
As Moulton put it, “It makes financial sense. It makes environmental sense.”