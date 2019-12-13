MONTPELIER – The Vermont Agency of Education announced a new education initiative Thursday intended to support Vermont students in reading and mathematics.
In a statement issued Thursday, Secretary of Education Dan French announced the state would be partnering with the North Carolina-based MetaMetrics to introduce new programs for matching students’ ability with appropriate texts and mathematical concepts.
MetaMetrics’ programs – the widely-adopted Lexile and Quantile Frameworks – function by placing students and learning content on a singular scale for better matching content to students’ ability levels.
Through the Lexile and Quantile Frameworks, students who read at a certain level or understand mathematics at a certain level would ostensibly be paired with other reading materials or mathematical lessons matching their ability.
The programs can be accessed through a central Lexile and Quantile Hub, where educators will also have access to other resources for better tracking implementing the initiative and where parents and students can track their progress.
The initiative would be supported through federal grant funding, according to the Agency, and the programs offered through the initiative would be available to all school districts in Vermont.
News of the Agency’ partnership with MetaMetrics comes after a nationwide assessment – the National Assessment of Educational Progress – found student performance in mathematics and reading among Vermont’s fourth- and eighth-graders continued a decade-long decline.
Vermont’s Smarter Balanced Assessment from 2018, the most recent year with results available, saw student performance generally increase overall, though almost half of Vermont’s students’ scores were below proficient in language arts and more than half were below proficient in mathematics.
“We’ve heard from many educators and school districts asking for more tools to help students with reading and math skills,” French said in a statement. “We’ve been looking for a way to give Vermont educators increased ability to monitor the performance of students in reading and math skills and to provide targeted supports to help them improve.”
According to the Agency of Education, the programming provided through the Lexile and Quntile Frameworks would support Vermont’s special education goals by helping students set academic goals and by helping teachers focus educational interventions.
The Agency also cited measures in the program for allowing students to better understand academic requirements and typical skill levels associated with most career fields, aligning the initiative with personalized learning plans mandated by Act 77.
“As students obtain a better understanding of the academic requirements of specific career pathways, they will be able to set specific academic goals to ensure they are well prepared for success,” an Agency statement reads.
The Agency predicts Lexile and Quantile’s scoring metrics will be applied to the state’s Smarter Balanced Assessment testing starting in 2020.
As part of the state’s agreement with MetaMetrics, Vermont will have access to Lexile and Quantile’s hub, having Lexile and Quantile scores reported on state assessments, and the option to tie local benchmark data for Lexile and Quantile to the Smarter Balanced Assessment’s Lexile and Quantile data.
Lexile and Quantile will also feature state specific content and resources, according to the Agency.
The state’s implementation of the Lexile and Quantile Frameworks will cost $178,000 annually, with another $67,000 in one-time set-up costs, according to the Agency.
Those costs, according to the Agency, will be covered entirely through federal grant funding received by the Agency of Education.
The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks have already been adopted in school districts nationwide.