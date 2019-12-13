ST. ALBANS CITY — Jeff Carr, an economist with the Vermont-based Economic & Policy Resources firm, was crystal clear in his recommendation to the city council Monday night: a local option tax (LOT) is to the city’s benefit.
The local option tax is a one percent tax. It could be on sales and/or on rooms, meals and alcohol.
The LOT would not apply to items subject to the use tax, nor would it apply to motor vehicle sales.
That means the LOT could raise $1 for every $100 a person spends in the city, $10 for every $1,000 and so on.
Carr told the city council Monday the LOT could potentially raise $872,579 in Fiscal Year 2020, growing with the economy’s general inflation each year until, just seven fiscal years in, the city could bring in around $1 million a year solely from the LOT.
That’s not to say LOT income will constantly grow — it will ebb and flow with the economy. But Carr said his firm conservatively estimated St. Albans City’s potential LOT income, and that although his firm needs to verify the city business list it used for estimates, “I find it hard to believe it could be really off.”
A total of 15 municipalities in Vermont have a LOT on sales and meals, rooms and alcohol, including St. Albans Town, as well as the towns of Williston, Colchester and Stowe and the City of Winooski.
Seven Vermont municipalities impose the meals, rooms and alcohol LOT alone, while 15 impose a sales LOT, including Burlington, which has a two percent LOT, and Rutland, which has a one percent LOT.
Carr, and subsequently St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud, said the LOT is a way to continue funding growth in the city without relying on the property tax.
The city would not be responsible for administering the LOT. That would be the state’s responsibility, including distinguishing between sales that might fall within the city’s 05478 zip code but actually be within the town limits of Georgia or Swanton.
Carr said experience in other communities using a LOT shows the one percent LOT is “not enough to motivate behavior,” which is to say a one percent tax doesn’t significantly affect sales or tourism.
“If you talk to almost any community that’s put this in,” Carr told the city council, “you find very few people who say that it results in some dramatic changes in purchasing.”
Cloud said at the council’s last meeting he feels the LOT is a natural development of the growth momentum the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) provided. Carr supported that assertion.
“The feeling was if you want to maintain the momentum generated with the TIF program,” he said, “this is the next logical step — without a lot of big downsides.”
Nevertheless, Carr predicted a mix of public reactions.
“There are some people who will be philosophically opposed to this,” he said. “But there will be also those people who recognize the value” of a voluntary, “consumptive” tax, a tax dependent on people’s actions rather than assets.
Cloud clarified that instituting a LOT doesn’t come with any additional administrative costs on the city’s part.
“You’re going to have to figure out how to spend the money,” Carr joked. “And I know that’s going to be hard for you.”
Councilor Kate Laddison asked if the LOT would bring new administrative burdens to business owners charging the tax. Carr said no — it won’t change the amount of money any merchant spends, it will just increase the amount of money a merchant collects.
“I ask that because I’ve been hearing from some people that this presents some sort of onerous burden on [a] small business owner to charge this tax,” Laddison said.
Carr said because the state administers the tax, “there is none.”
Councilor Tim Hawkins asked if any municipality ever “retreated” from the LOT, that is repealed the LOT after instituting it. Carr said yes, Killington repealed its sales LOT and instituted an alcohol, meals and rooms LOT.
Carr outlined decisions the council has to make — firstly, should the city pursue a sales LOT, the alcohol, meals and rooms LOT or both? Or neither?
Carr volunteered to bring his team here for a public informational workshop for the sake of education. The council later decided that workshop will be one of the two public hearings the city is statutorily required to hold ahead of putting the LOT to a public vote.
That wasn’t part of the scope of work for which the city hired Carr’s firm, he said, “but I want you to make the right decision how it feels for you.”
“Look, I’m a Snelling Republican, okay,” Carr told the council, “for those of you who remember” former Vermont Gov. Richard Snelling. Carr said he worked four years for Snelling fresh out of grad school.
Carr told the council, “I don’t really like taxes, philosophically,” but when it comes to a LOT here, “I think the benefits to you are pretty much self-explanatory.”