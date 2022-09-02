FRANKLIN — Back in 1970, a group of eight hippies tried to save the world in Franklin County.
Their commune in Franklin failed, but the group never stopped trying.
Many people in Franklin County have at least heard of the Franklin commune, or know its general outline. During the height of the counterculture movement, a group of communards settled on 335 acres to take their shot at creating a new society in Franklin.
A house fire, however, provided a major obstacle for the group, and they ended up scrapping the idea by 1973.
The people who had those ideas, however, didn’t go away. Some stayed in Vermont, like Barbara Nolfi, setting up new lives near Burlington, and few, like the McFarlands, settled back in California.
Jason Barney, a history teacher at Missisquoi Valley Union High School, has since been tracking down them and their histories.
Living the revolution
I entered this story after Barney invited a Messenger reporter to come and check out the commune’s original land.
I had already been looking for an opportunity to explore the story thanks to his work. In Barney’s book “The Hidden History of Franklin County,” he devotes a chapter to the Franklin commune, and I had ended up reading the book when I found it laying around in the Messenger office.
Even with the information though, the stories about the commune always felt a little mysterious. Of course, there’s a certain romanticism at play here. American culture — political and otherwise — has both demonized the hippies of the era and propped them up. Over time, the conversations have diluted a lot of the details.
And here was Barney offering a firsthand source from the time period. Color me intrigued.
Barney’s research into the commune can hardly be downplayed. He’s spent four years digging into this stuff, and he presented some of it recently.
After I met him on the land where the commune had been located, Barney held a 50th anniversary event on Aug. 21 sponsored by the Franklin Historical Society to give interested community members insight into what happened back in 1970.
Three of the eight original members – along with Bridget Downey-Meyer, who was associated with Free Vermont – spoke on their experiences and answered questions from the crowd after Barney laid out some of the larger context of their experience.
As Barney tells it, roughly 200 communes operated in Vermont in the late 60s and early 70s, and his interest in Franklin County’s group was sparked after he ran across the story of Charlie Pratt, a protestor who tried to stop a busload of Vietnam recruits.
Pratt, it turned out, was one of Franklin’s original eight.
Since that time, Barney has chased the story of Franklin’s commune — called Earthworks by its founders — to find a rich history that hasn’t been fully told outside of its general outline.
He’s tracked down the original members and even found some of their handwritten notes from that period. Eventually, he’s considering writing a historical narrative about the events.
“There’s enough out there, it’s like a rock. It gains its own momentum,” he said.
In his next round of research, Barney is looking for local stories from community members who may have interacted with the group. As the communards tell it, they often received mixed reactions from local people when they set up camp, but the neighboring families were often incredibly kind to Franklin’s hippie transplants, who were interested in the old ways of doing things.
A standout is George Truax, Franklin’s former horse guru. He ended up helping the communards acquire and eventually utilize a team of horses to plow the land.
Thanks to his help, one of the communards, Peter McFarland, ended up naming his child Truax in honor of George.
Windows into the past
The big questions on my mind, however, were related to the commune’s dissolution: What conversations prompted the collapse? Why did it happen in the first place? What part of its organizational structure didn’t work? And conversely, what did work?
Community members did ask some of those questions during the Franklin event, and the former communards’ quick answer was due to difference of opinions. They disagreed about the future of where the commune was headed.
I wanted more. Before I reached out, though, I had to put some work in to follow up on the material that Barney had provided and do some of my own research.
With a little looking, I found plenty of historical video evidence thanks to the past work of others interested in the commune.
In one video, armed with a pair of tongs, a woman with oval-shaped glasses fishes for a mason jar, grabs it and pours out water. “Sympathy for the Devil” by the Rolling Stones blares in the background, turned up loud to be heard over the whistle of a tea kettle.
“How long do they stay in there?” a man asks offscreen.
“It varies,” she says. “The tomatoes stay in for 45 minutes, but it varies depending on what kind of produce you’re doing.”
She turns to the camera briefly to explain the process. She’s young, in her 20s, and her hair is tied back into a braid that hangs down to her waist.
“So those stay in. And we got two going now,” she says before putting a lid on the pot.
By itself, Barbara Nolfi’s canning session isn’t that exciting. The footage is grainy and shot in black-and-white with a small hand-held camera. Nolfi is rarely in focus as the camera lingers just behind her shoulder, and the microphone is constantly picking up snippets of noises from the unseen people in the room.
I was struck by the domesticity of the scene. It all seemed so completely normal. Children were yelling repeated phrases at parents to get their attention, and from the demeanor of the voices, they seemed jovial.
“Who wants to go to the barn?” one male voice says.
Another scoffs at needing three days of work for the seven pounds of tomatoes stored in the basement.
I had, of course, the comfort of watching the moment from 50 years in the future, and I knew that those seven pounds of tomatoes (and those three days of work) went up in flames.
To me, watching these moments play is the fun part of history. I already knew the ending, but digging into all the footage from the time informs the rest of the story.
And here was a treasure trove.
The people who lived through the commune experience cataloged the time with extensive video footage and writings, giving details on particular events and their ideas at the time.
The communards’ adult children helped out, too. For example, Dylan Nolfi – a miniscule toddler in the found footage – tracked down the video of his mother stressing over tomato canning, and he now lives in California as a video producer.
I ended up meeting Barbara Nolfi 50 years after her canning session. Out of the original eight, she was the only one to head out to the former commune lands on Aug. 21, and I found her and Barney touring the place, where I snapped a photo.
Her late husband, Jim Nolfi, was the first member of the original eight to leave the commune, back in the summer of 1971.
When the group initially formed, one of the major ideas they brought with them was the idea of nixing the nuclear family structure to separate themselves from patriarchal structures, such as the male acting as the primary breadwinner.
Their idea didn’t work. While four couples entered the commune, the concept of free love ended up driving them apart more than it brought them together, and after too many disagreements, Jim Nolfi left. He died in the ‘80s.
Barbara Nolfi stuck it out to the end of the commune, and like many of its members, she kept pushing for progressive societal changes after they disbanded. In fact, her name is on the ballot this November. She’s running for Vermont’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and if she wins , she’ll join a delegation near her age.
In fact, Sen. Bernie Sanders did hang out at the Glover commune at one time. Apparently, he was a talker even then.
The evolution of a Progressive
The second member of the commune I talked to at length was Bruce Taub. During my initial photo dive, I had seen Bruce standing jauntily in fields, mustachioed and covered with a thick head of hair.
It took me a few more looks to match his younger self with the 82-year-old man who spoke at the Franklin community event. It turns out a lot happened between then and now.
For one, Taub became an attorney, and he’s adopted the same speaking patterns that come with practicing the law. He weighs his words well.
What struck me most, however, was how much Taub retained from his time on the commune. They say that people get more conservative as they age but talking to Taub, it seems that it was the world that got more conservative. He’s still calling for the same changes that currently drive progressivism in today’s political culture.
“I still care about the revolution and would like to see it happen,” Taub said. “But I’d like to see us not turn into a fascist state, too.”
When he looks back at his work on the commune, Taub said he’s partly embarrassed by the experience. They were young and naive, at the time, but he also points out the context.
As the ‘60s turned into the ‘70s, anti-war sentiment was driving “the revolution,” and the counterculture wanted to shift the United States away from its imperialist attitudes. Participants in the movement wanted less hierarchy and more equality and wanted corporations to be held accountable for destroying the environment.
“What we believed in was a revolution,” Taub emphasized. “We believed it was happening. There was a larger context beyond. … The [Ohio] governor [James Rhodes] was shooting students [at Kent State University]. Black panther leaders were being assassinated. Cambodia was being invaded.”
Unsurprisingly, Taub was a big fan of Bernie Sanders when he ran for the presidency, touring the country on Sanders’ behalf to try to convince Democratic voters in 2016.
“In some ways, Bernie Sanders could have been the president of the United States and Free Vermont would have won the revolution,” he said.
When discussing the commune’s failures, however, Taub is diplomatic in his approach, because the attempt was built on grandiose ideas. Work was divided between all members. Both men and women split their time between domestic and farming duties. They used horses in lieu of machinery, and each member had a say in the direction of the tasks they performed each day.
During the summers, they had plenty of manpower where a lack of efficiency didn’t hamper them too much, but during the Vermont winters, they were stuck together in a small house trying to make it work when disputes arose around money, their relationships and their children.
The fire in late 1971 didn’t help. In one fell swoop, all of the work they had accomplished disappeared, and they had to start from scratch, rebuilding a house in the dead of winter. Taub wrote about the disappointment the group faced when they saw what they had built disappear:
“Fire destroyed virtually every material thing we had ever worked for, cared for, carried with us, or brought with us onto the farm: photographs, cameras, guns, tools, scrapbooks, handmade baby cradles, prized and not so prized possessions, things we never thought we relied upon until we looked for them, everything.”
Lessons learned
Taub, however, still thinks fondly of certain moments from that time, moments when they were able to drop their histories, their disagreements and ignore the outside’s world drama to work together.
While he spoke during the 50th anniversary event in Franklin, Taub mentioned a time when the group wandered over to an Grace and Kenneth Spooner’s house to help them collect hay in the fields, and when a wagon — stacked to the brim with hay bales — got stuck, the whole group came together for one big push.
He said such moments, when they were able to work like a collective, were the most fun.
“I have a wonderful vision of a wagonload of wood, and a line of a dozen of us just passing it hand by hand, like a machine into the shop,” Taub said.
The story of the Franklin commune and the wider counterculture movement in Vermont is a big one, full of trials and tribulations as well as its fair share of successes. Taub labeled it a very “creative” time, when people didn’t mind trying new things, and it’s no surprise to know that many of the institutions that make up Vermont’s governing ecosystem have foundations laid by a bunch of hippies looking to make the world a better place.
While he may not agree with all of their methods or ideas, Barney said he can at least appreciate their attempts.
“Do we all personally all strive toward a better society?” Barney said. “Sometimes, no."
