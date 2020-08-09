BURLINGTON — The ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain is open. Admission will be free for all visitors until Sept. 14.
The center is open Friday to Monday with 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. member preferred and 1 to 3 p.m. for the general public.
Because is space is limited, online tickets are required. Tickets are released on Tuesday. To get tickets visit echovermont.org.
All aquaria and animal exhibits on the main and upper levels are open, along with the STEM cafe science activities, free moves and animal demonstrations in Lakeside Hall, the Shadow Box Light Play Experience, and Energy Commons outdoor art and science exhibits.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, ECHO will be hosting a Facebook Live Lunchtime with Turtles. Watch turtles as they have some lunch and learn about turtles from the ECHO staff. Event is from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.