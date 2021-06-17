When the pandemic hit, Ashey Cleare, owner of Rail City Market didn’t have time for a thought process to occur. All of the sudden, no one was coming into the store but the phone was ringing off the hook.
“I was just kind of handling it day to day,” she said. “It was a very strange time for the store, like it was for every single store because all of a sudden, nobody was coming in.”
With the panic buying of customers early on in the pandemic and with Rail City Market being one of the only places offering delivery services, Cleare had to adapt quickly to meet the increased demands of her customers.
All of the sudden, a distribution truck that could normally fit ten grocery stores became three because people were tripling the amount they were buying, Cleare said.
“So there were weeks where they were like, ‘We just can't get to you,’” she said. “‘Because we can't get the drivers to do enough runs.’ There was just not enough time plus all of their warehouses were down staff.”
Cleare quickly threw together a simple form for people to place their grocery orders and fielded phone calls from customers to go through the store’s inventory and get them what they needed. With each new customer, Cleare could hear the call waiting beeping in the background.
But she got creative, enlisting the help of Photography By Erik to create a 3D tour of the store for customers who needed an inventory refresher. She said that looking at the rendering now, it's obvious how barren the shelves look considering it was taken as the chaos was taking off.
In many ways, Cleare said, the problems created by COVID are still happening. She said she isn’t sure when her shelves will fully represent a normal year again. Many of the products she normally has stocked all the time are now proving harder to get.
From fruit leathers to beans to spices, chain reactions set off by the pandemic have affected multiple industries making it hard to fill holes left on the shelves.
One of the things Cleare instituted since taking over the business is an initiative to work with local food producers and the pandemic has shown just how important that is, she said.
“You think about what happened with meat, like one meatpacking plant goes down and the country is affected,” she said. “The whole time through the beginning of COVID, we never didn't have meat because we worked with local food producers who were able to keep providing us with it.”
The pandemic also provided the opportunity for Cleare to introduce new customers to Rail City who used to grocery shop in places like Burlington before their work commute home.
During the pandemic, with a commute non-existent for many, Cleare worked with customers to make sure they were getting everything they needed or used to get from their old grocery trips.
“We're a small store, we don't have a lot of extra room, but I can get the thing that the stores in Burlington have. We just have limited space, but if I know someone's looking for it I’m happy to do that,” she said.
Cleare emphasized that the community of Saint Albans already had a belief in supporting local to begin with but when the pandemic happened, it was that much better.
