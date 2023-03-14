ENOSBURG — The mother-daughter duo behind Barn Owl Bistro and Goods in East Berkshire has started another endeavor – opening a full-service restaurant in downtown Enosburg.
The Barn Owl is located in the old East Berkshire Pond Stores on Montgomery Road, after owner Heidi LeVell renovated the space and opened the spot in November 2021.
Now, LeVell and her daughter Zoe are working toward opening “Bumblebee Bistro” in downtown Enosburg directly next to Lincoln Park, at 264 Main St.
LeVell said the initial goal was to have the Barn Owl serve full meals, hence the “bistro” in the name, but they couldn’t get the necessary licenses, even though the space had previously served food.
In Enosburg, 264 Main St. used to house the Park Side Grill, before it closed in April 2022.
LeVell hopes to open Bumblebee in the early summer of 2023, and said the only updates they need to do to the building are cosmetic in order to make the space their own.
“We have an amazing pastry chef on-staff, and she’ll be working with us over there, so we’re looking for a chef as well,” LeVell said. “We’re looking for someone who’s a from-scratch chef.”
Currently, The Barn Owl has hot coffee and tea, pastries, candies and fudge, and artisans from across the Green Mountain State can sell their goods. Inside the LeVells’ store, shoppers can buy anything from beeswax candles to knitted blankets to hand-engraved hatchets, along with a myriad of houseplants potted in antique vases and teapots.
She said as of now, 100% of the meat and dairy used at the Bumblebee will come from within Franklin County, and they’re looking to source a high percentage of vegetables and fruits from the county as well.
“I believe that the more you keep the money in the community, the stronger the community is,” LeVell said. “I’d much rather give my money to a farmer than the Sysco truck.”
The Bumblebee will have breakfast and lunch service, and LeVell said as a farm-to-table restaurant she’s imagining having Belgian waffles with local berries and traditional eggs benedict, along with homemade soups and sandwiches on local bread, just to name a few ideas.
“We will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, as well as good old biscuits and gravy,” LeVell said. “We’re going to make sure everyone is happy.”
LeVell said she plans on having a wait staff as well, and strong takeout abilities. Delivery might also be possible down the line, as Enosburg has few delivery options and with cold Vermont winters, it would be nice to have a hot meal delivered.
For sit-down space, LeVell said they should be able to accommodate around 40 diners at a time.
Inside the Bumblebee, they plan on creating an aesthetic similar to the Barn Owl, keeping it a warm and inviting space. Zoe LeVell, owner and operator of the Plant Attic out of the Barn Owl, plans on filling the Enosburg space with plants too.
For the pair, making the spaces their own is an important part of their business, and catering to the locals is essential.
“We have a personal philosophy that banks and investors really underestimate small towns,” LeVell said. “And it’s really nice to help bring things to small towns.”
