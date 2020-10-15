FAIRFIELD — A game warden and three Vermont state troopers came to the aid of two duck hunters on Fairfield Pond Thursday morning.
Vermont State Police reports the two hunters were in a kayak and called for help after getting stranded because of high winds. Responding troopers spotted the hunters and kept in eye contact with them while Vermont Fish and Wildlife Warden Dustin Snyder went out in a kayak and escorted them back to shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.