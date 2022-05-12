BERKSHIRE — Julie Wright almost passed out the first time she processed a chicken last July.
Now she’s raising 700 and processing 100 per week.
“We always talked about the horrors of factory farming, but we never really did anything about it,” said Wright, co-owner of Dubs Farms in Berkshire. “So now I’m doing something about it.”
Wright and her husband Mark Webb are the owners of Dubs Farm, where they pasture raise broiler chickens on certified non-GMO feed. They outfitted their rented barn themselves this year, and just finished processing their third round of birds entirely by hand.
After spending time in other agricultural fields, Wright and Webb decided in March they were going to finally launch Dubs Farms. They began by raising chickens in movable chicken tractors outside of their multi-family home in Enosburg Falls and secured a barn off Reservoir Road in Berkshire this spring.
On Tuesday afternoon, Wright sat down with the Messenger to talk about the terrifying and thrilling experience of abandoning her life at a desk and plunging head-first into the world of small-scale poultry farming.
“I always wanted to raise a lot of animals, and I always wanted someone to show me how to process poultry,” Wright said. “Raising them in a humane way and seeing that finished product is really satisfying.”
Drawn to farming
Raised in Fonicello’s Farm and Garden Center in Guilford, Connecticut, Wright said her family always talked about the horrors of factory farming and the importance of good health. But being just outside a major city, starting their own farm felt like a pipe dream, so Wright dreamed of moving to a small town.
“I thought towns like Enosburg and Berkshire only existed down south,” Wright said of her pull toward the equator. “I didn’t think I’d find that ten miles from the Canadian border.”
She and her father moved south to Hernden, Virginia, but that wasn’t rural enough for her. So Wright continued south and wound up studying logistics and supply-chain management at the University of Tennessee. She later found her husband, Webb, who was raised in a heavily-agricultural community in Georgia and Florida, and whose mother is a retired USDA veterinarian.
Webb even works in the legal field related to agriculture. Previously, Wright worked as a fishmonger, in logistics and supply-chain management, on grocery technology support and booking freight, which set her up to better understand feed, fertilizer and product chains and how to get the product she needed.
Their combined experiences in the agricultural fields set them up for the one role they hadn’t played, and once they set foot in Enosburg they knew this area was the place to begin.
“Begin” is the operative word: one day, there may be a Dubs Farms South with an orange grove in Georgia, so Vermonters can get fresh citrus in November.
Only the best
“Chickens are something that I can do entirely myself, through the whole process,” Wright said. “And we’re starting small. There aren’t nearly as many people doing chicken like this, continuously.”
Rather than raising the ever-popular Cornish Cross, Dubs Farm opted for gray and red rangers and Cornishes. Rangers and Cornishes produce high-quality meat just like the Cornish Cross, but the latter are bred to gain weight and fast, which can result in broken legs, heart attacks, a poor quality of life and gaining so much weight that they can no longer stand.
The 700 broiler chickens at Dubs Farm live an enviable life. For the first few weeks, they lounge underneath warm heating lamps in the barn and munch happily on non-GMO feed. When they’re about five weeks old, the chickens are moved outside to their tractors in lush green pasture where they live outside in weather-protected tractors that Wright and Webb built themselves.
“I want to make sure that while they’re alive, they really get to live,” Wright said. “They get to dig in the dirt and eat some bugs … A chicken digging is a happy chicken.”
The couple process their poultry in as humane a way as they can, gently and by hand. Wright even knows how to imitate the sound they make to one another when they are calm and content. The sound settles the bird in her arms when she selects one for processing.
Wright and Webb’s hard work so far has paid off. The chickens they produce have dark, high-quality meat, flavorful fat and they hope to eventually raise turkeys, partridges, geese and other birds according to the same standards.
For now, Wright said their hope is to introduce others to the product practices they’ve grown immensely proud of and are selling their products through word-of-mouth.
This summer, they will also be selling them at the Jeffersonville, St. Albans Town and Montgomery farmers markets along with their garden vegetables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.