ST. ALBANS — A 21-year-old prosecutors have charge with gross negligent operation with a fatality resulting and leaving the scene of an accident in the April 30 accident that killed Wendy Lambert, of Highgtate, was not legally impaired at the time of the accident, according to court filings. However, he had not slept in at least 24 hours.
Regon Lowe, of Colchester, told Cpl. S. Bourgeois of the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) he had gone to work at Lowe’s Home Improvement in South Burlington from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. then went home to do four hours of online coursework for a criminal justice degree before going to work an overnight shift at the Barry Callebaut factory in St. Albans. After getting out of work at 7:30 a.m., he went to visit a friend in Highgate and stayed for about 30 minutes, Lowe said, according to an affidavit Bourgeois filed with the court.
Lowe told Bourgeois it began to rain while he was driving home, and he lost control of his vehicle while driving downhill, veering onto someone’s yard. According to the affidavit, Lowe noticed damage to the vehicle, but not to the house or other property on the yard he was driving on. He then drove around the house and back onto the road.
Lowe told police a man came out onto the lawn and pointed at him. According to the affidavit, the man made Lowe anxious and “he didn’t want to deal with that guy.”
His intention was to go home, get cleaned up and go to his next shift at Lowe’s, Lowe told Bourgeois, although he was also considering taking the car to a mechanic. He did not intend to get any sleep.
Asked if he had fallen asleep at the wheel, Lowe said ‘no’ before conceding it was possible.
He also denied hitting anyone, before saying he did recall seeing a woman wearing bright pink. Lambert was wearing pink that morning.
Officer Benjamin Gates of the SAPD was on patrol in Highgate that morning and was dispatched to the accident scene. When he arrived Kimberli Lloyd was performing CPR on Wendy Lambert. He joined her in performing CPR until an ambulance arrived.
Gates then interviewed witnesses, one of whom was sitting in his kitchen looking out at the road at the time of the accident. That witness told Gates he saw a black car go off the edge of the road onto the dirt. The driver then over-corrected in the other direction, according to Gates’ affidavit, and that’s when he struck Lambert.
Trooper Andrew Underwood provided a sworn statement concerning Lowe’s arrest. Underwood said the accident came over his radio at 9:13 a.m. and that he spotted Lowe’s car at 9:22 a.m. on Route 104. Lowe stopped for Underwood and answered questions, although Underwood described him as “reluctant” to say where he had been.
When SAPD officers arrived, Lowe was asked why he hadn’t stopped at the accident scene and answered that he “had to get home,” according to Underwood’s statement.
Lowe pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 1. Judge Gregory Rainville set bail at $25,000.
He is facing up to 15 years on each of the charges against him and combined fines of up to $18,000.