ENOSBURG — An Enosburg man is facing multiple after he allegedly swerved his vehicle to try an hit someone traveling in the opposite direction.
According to Vermont State Police the incident took place on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Boston Post Road.
The driver of the other vehicle reported that Reyes Garcia Ortiz, 25, swerved toward them forcing the driver to leave the roadway to avoid a crash.
Ortiz has been charged with violating two active conditions of release orders and an abuse prevention order. He was also charged with careless and negligent operation.
Ortiz is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Aug. 11 to answer the charges.