RICHFORD — The Vermont State Police charged 30-year-old Michael Gonzalez for an Interstate 89 crash that injured 38-year-old Tara Bosley, of Richford, on Saturday.
VSP identified Gonzalez as the driver responsible for the crash Sunday, aided by the Burlington Police Dept.
Police arrested Gonzalez on charges of grossly negligent operation resulting in injury, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, driving with a criminally suspended license, DUI #1 and violating conditions of release, according to a VSP press statement.
The press statement corrected the model of Gonzalez’s vehicle. Police initially reported he drove a 2019 Ford Focus. He actually drove a 2019 Ford Fusion.
Gonzalez fled the crash scene on foot, according to police, after his attempt to navigate between two northbound vehicles started the crash.
Bosley suffered “soreness,” according to the press statement, and the crash totaled her vehicle.
Rhiannon Rosamilia, 25, and Evan Chagnon, 22, both Burlington residents, were also involved in the crash.
Rosamilia’s injuries were unknown, according to the press statement, while Chagnon was not injured.