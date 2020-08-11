ST. ALBANS – With a sweltering heat wave and face masks aplenty, Tuesday’s primary elections in Vermont looked a little different than usual for the voters of Franklin County.
Polls were opened beneath white tents in Sheldon and clear shields met voters checking-in to vote in St. Albans Town. Cars filed through Fairfax’s town garage for a drive-thru election, while voters walked single-file through the town office in Georgia.
With COVID-19 shaping August’s partisan primaries in the Green Mountain State, town clerks had to adapt in order to keep certain public health precautions in place for what, according to town clerks in several towns, was proving to be a well-attended election.
Within St. Albans Town’s polling place at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, voters filed through one door and registered with masked volunteers who worked from behind plexiglass shields.
Attendance for in-person voting was short as of the late morning, according to St. Albans’s town clerk Anna Bourdon, but more than 1,000 absentee ballots of the 1,500 ballots requested by town voters had already been cast before polls opened, setting a stage for a 2020 turnout that would be on par with the town’s typical August primaries.
The town had originally planned to hold its polling in front of Collins Perley, but, according to Bourdon, officials moved the election indoors as temperatures continued to rise. By midday, the National Weather Service had a heat warning issued as temperatures pushed past 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
“With the heat index as high as it was, we decided to move it indoors,” Bourdon said.
Even with the high heats, volunteers in the nearby Town of Fairfax staffed a handful of stations circling the town’s garage, ushering vehicles through one of the county’s few drive-thru elections.
Volunteers Sue Mitchell and Lynn Parah told the Messenger early Tuesday afternoon that a steady flow of vehicles had moved through the town’s drive-thru, adding to the more than 800 who had already voted through absentee ballots in Fairfax, according to the town’s clerk, Deb Woodward.
By noon, Tuesday’s primary in Fairfax had already seen a higher turnout than 2018’s August primary, when a local question on funding sidewalks brought voters to polls.
According to Woodward, Tuesday’s drive-thru came in lieu of using the town’s traditional polling place at its school, Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax, now closed to much of the public amid preparations for a later summer reopening for students.
Despite the fairly dramatic change, though, Woodward said voters in Fairfax seemed “pretty happy” with their town’s answer to 2020’s “pandemic primary.”
“It’s a very safe election,” Woodward said of the town’s drive-thru polling place. “It’s good for the volunteers and good for the voters.”
In the neighboring Town of Georgia, where voters were also likewise used to polling in the town’s school, a single-file lane was taped through the town’s offices, leading to a meeting room rung with only a handful of polling tables and staffed by only three volunteers.
“A lot of people comment about it not being at the school,” volunteer Christine Orellana said. “You’re seeing – eyes-on – less people.”
Despite the shake-up, though, Georgia had already seen its voting numbers swell well past the 2016 and 2018 primary races, with 655 absentee ballots turned in alongside more than 100 in-person voters by noon. With half a day still left, more than 800 votes had been tallied in Georgia.
“And we’re only halfway through the day,” Orellana said.
The town’s clerk, Cheryl Letourneau, said people had been respectful about keeping their distance and wearing their masks throughout Tuesday’s primary, making the town’s August elections feel safe even despite the limited space offered by Georgia’s town offices.
“To be given the hand we’ve been dealt, we’re doing good,” Letourneau told the Messenger.
“We’re awesome,” volunteer Jamie Cota seconded.
Among the few volunteers staffing Georgia’s polling place was Hunter Tether, a first-time volunteer.
“I personally came out here because the opportunity presented itself to me,” Tether said.
It’s obviously a civic duty kind of thing, and this obviously has to be done.”
The cleanliness required to keep Tuesday’s polls open brought comments from many of those staffing the polls.
In Georgia, volunteers came to the conclusion the polling booths – and indeed the entire town office – had likely never been as clean as it was for Tuesday’s primary, and sanitation was likewise the name of the game at St. Albans Town’s voting booths in Collins Perley.
“You have to constantly keep cleaning,” Bourdon said.
A similar story could be said in St. Albans City, where voters were individually directed through city hall and pens and tables were immediately disinfected following each ballot cast.
While St. Albans City’s clerk Curry Galloway wasn’t able to speak with the Messenger Tuesday, comments made before the city council during Monday’s council meeting hinted toward the high turnout among absentee voters seen in Fairfax and Georgia.
“This has been a very heavy election on mail-in voting,” Galloway told the council.
By that night, 642 of the more than 1,000 absentee ballots requested within St. Albans City had reportedly already been returned.
As of press time, results were still outstanding for Vermont’s statewide primaries.