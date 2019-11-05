ST. ALBANS CITY — The city development review board’s central concern with a proposed structure connecting the Bellows Free Academy buildings seems to be traffic.
That’s based on the DRB’s review of the project proposal Monday night and on Oct. 7. The board continued its review of the project after that initial meeting so the project’s applicants could provide the board with traffic data and a full site plan.
The project’s applicants, including architect Laz Scangas of Arnold & Scangas Architects, Peter Garceau of Cross Consulting Engineers and BFA’s interim principal Bill Kimball, provided the board with both Monday night.
The Messenger previously reported on the project proposal as presented to the city’s design advisory board. But the project’s DRB review highlighted additional details.
The point of the connecting structure, which is casually referred to as the BFA connector, is safety and security for students. It centralizes access to the school both for bus dropoffs and for visitors, allowing a positioned student resource officer to inspect any visitor who enters the school.
The repositioned bus dropoff adds 22 parking spaces.
The project’s applicants clearly said Monday night the project won’t solve school-related traffic congestion on South Main Street, where parents pick up and drop off students.
But the applicants also said they hope the design offers some congestion relief in moving the bus traffic off Main Street and closer to Ferris Street.
A gate at the repositioned bus dropoff will only open for buses.
The project’s applicants said a total of six buses pick up and drop off students at BFA.
The shift in bus traffic requires a curb cut at the end of Ferris Street, and at Monday’s meeting the applicants proposed widening the intersection of Ferris Street and Lincoln Avenue so buses can turn on to the former without crossing into the oncoming traffic lane.
Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development, told the DRB that city officials are “committed to problem-solving with the school district to deal with any issues associated with what might be added bus traffic” within the city’s right of way.
“We’re looking at six buses,” Sawyer said. “The city is sure that we’re be able to manage that.”
Sawyer said he remembered that Ferris Street wasn’t connected to Main Street when Sawyer himself was a BFA student, “and I’m sure it had a lot more traffic than it even does today even if you add these six proposed buses.”
At the DRB’s Oct. 7 meeting, DRB vice chair Rebecca Pfeiffer asked Sawyer if city officials would consider adding no-parking areas near the streets in question to ensure safer passage for buses. Sawyer said officials could discuss that possibility.
Garceau explained a traffic study to the board Monday night focusing on traffic in the area of Ferris and Fairfield streets and Lincoln Avenue around bus dropoff times, 7:30-8 a.m. and around 3 p.m.
That study showed 10 vehicles turning right and 18 turning left on to Fairfield Street from Lincoln Avenue and 340 driving straight down Fairfield Street around those times.
Pfeiffer, who stood in as the board’s chair Monday night in Megan Manahan Bliss’s absence, said she had a question about lighting after the connector’s construction. But Garceau answered the question before she could ask it.
The same photocell lighting that currently lights BFA will light the connector area from dusk to dawn.
And as for new photocell lights, Garceau said, “We’re basically moving two lights.”
Pfeiffer tried to explore a few alternative dropoff and pickoff options Monday night, but the project’s applicants respectfully cut her off.
“This is the fifteenth iteration of maximizing everything we can maximize as far as adding parking to the site and making the buses work,” Scangas said.
Only three members of the public attended Monday’s meeting. Christina Howe asked for clarification about parent drop-off under the new layout and when she got it no one else asked a question.
Voters in the Maple Run Unified School District approved $5.72 million in bond funding for the BFA connector this past Town Meeting Day.
The bond funding also pays for brick, door, window and roof repairs in the BFA building that once served as St. Albans’ hospital as well as reinforcing the building’s cafeteria floor. And the bond pays for a sprinkler system, new fire doors and removing three transformers in BFA’s south building, which includes the original BFA building, a 1960 extension and the Northwest Technical Center.
The DRB has 45 days to issue a decision on the project application.